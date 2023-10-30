Evoke Announces Appointment of Group President Cris Morton

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evoke, an Inizio company and leading global life sciences brand, experience, and communications platform, announced today the appointment of Cris Morton as Group President, Marketing. In this pivotal role, Cris will lead the marketing and creative agency business globally for the Evoke platform, bringing his extensive industry experience and client-centric leadership to the organization.

This appointment reinforces Evoke's continued commitment to growth, innovation, and client partnership—keeping health and pharma marketers ahead of the rapidly evolving industry and the new challenges they face daily. In the role, Cris will collaborate closely with agency leaders across core health care professional (HCP) and direct to consumer (DTC), and global AOR capabilities, along with key subject matter experts across the platform to foster new and exciting opportunities for clients underpinned by the agencies' strategic expertise, creative firepower, and outstanding service.

"I am thrilled to have Cris join the leadership team at Evoke," said Reid Connolly, CEO & Founder of Evoke. "Cris's experience, his leadership style, his passion for creative problem solving, and his commitment to keeping our clients and what's important to them at the center of everything we do made Cris the ideal leader for where the business is today and where we are going."

Cris joins Evoke most recently from Havas Health & You where he served as Group President for over 12 years and held numerous leadership roles prior with FCB Health and TBWA/World Health.

"I am so excited to be joining the Evoke team especially at this moment as there is real, palpable momentum," said Cris. "There's also a tremendous passion and energy for leading transformation in the industry as our north star commitment to our clients. The laser focus on 'health more human' is powerful and meaningful to me as someone who has spent all my career in healthcare communications."

Cris joined Evoke in October, reporting to Reid Connolly.

About Evoke

Evoke is a leading global health and life sciences brand, experience, and communications platform, purpose-built to make health more human™. Organized by global practice areas and specialty agencies, Evoke uses data-driven insights, creativity, and applied innovation to solve the most complex of challenges in today's healthcare market. Evoke is a platform for clients, talent, and the communities they serve to unlock their full potential.

Evoke is part of Inizio (www.inizio.com), Inizio, a CD&R portfolio company, is an integrated healthcare services partner, offering a breadth of services across strategic consulting, benchmarking, commercialization, customer engagement, events, marketing, and communications.

Inizio has carefully curated its business through the acquisition of 35 companies and is committed to offering streamlined services to best meet its clients' needs. With a presence in 50 countries, over 12,500 employees strive to provide best-in-class service for more than 300 clients, including the top 30 global pharmaceutical companies.

Media contact:

Ashley Makuh

VP, Marketing & Communications

Ashley.Makuh@evokegroup.com

Evoke tagline logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Evoke