EverGlade Consulting Founder and National Consulting Leader, Eric Jia-Sobota, Announces Donation to New Hampshire National Guard Volunteer Search and Rescue through EverGladeCares

By Stephen Richardson, Managing Consultant and Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting, a leading consultancy firm known for its strategic solutions, is proud to announce that its philanthropic division, EverGladeCares, has voluntarily donated critical supplies to the New Hampshire National Guard Volunteer Search and Rescue organization. This donation signifies a key transition for EverGladeCares, as it moves from a primary focus on pandemic response to a broader, more sustained effort to make a positive social impact.

EverGladeCares is a force multiplier. (PRNewswire)

Originally created to tackle the immediate needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, EverGladeCares played a vital role in public health initiatives and logistic solutions. The organization is now widening its scope to align with non-profits and community organizations that reflect the core values of EverGlade Consulting, including innovation, integrity, and inclusivity.

"In times of crisis, immediate action is essential, but it's equally important to look at the long game. Our donation to the New Hampshire National Guard Volunteer Search and Rescue organization is an investment in the well-being of our communities and embodies EverGlade's commitment to go beyond immediate needs to support enduring, positive change," said Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder and CEO of EverGlade Consulting.

The New Hampshire National Guard Volunteer Search and Rescue organization is devoted to assisting local communities during natural disasters, accidents, and emergency situations. The critical supplies donated by EverGladeCares, including navigational equipment, GPS units, and high-visibility clothing, will be vital in enhancing the effectiveness of the team's search and rescue operations.

This partnership extends beyond a simple donation. EverGladeCares is committed to skill-based volunteering and mentorship programs, and plans to leverage EverGlade Consulting's extensive network to maximize the impact of its community initiatives.

