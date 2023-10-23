IGT Improves Score in 2023 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Year

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT" or the "Company") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it achieved an improved score for the fourth consecutive year in the 2023 S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), demonstrating strong year-over-year environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com. (PRNewswire)

As one of 65 companies assessed in the casinos and gaming category, IGT received an overall CSA score of 54, and perfect scores in the areas of transparency and reporting, emissions, waste, water, and talent planning and analytics on Sept. 22, 2023.

"Achieving an improved S&P Global CSA score for the fourth consecutive year emphasizes the positive impact IGT's Sustainable Play initiatives are making on our people, industry, community and environment," said Wendy Montgomery, IGT SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability. "IGT embraces the significant value ESG programs provide all stakeholders, and we'll continue taking action to build a more sustainable future."

Since 1999, the CSA and the collaboration with Dow Jones Indices (now S&P Dow Jones Indices) have been used to create the foremost global sustainability benchmark. The CSA applies a best-in-class approach, meaning no industries are excluded from the assessment, and the CSA compares companies across 61 industries. Companies then receive scores ranging from 0-100 for approximately 20 financially relevant sustainability criteria across economic, environmental and social dimensions.

For more information on IGT's global sustainability program, visit IGT.com, or follow IGT on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, Italian media inquiries, +39 06 5189 9184

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2023 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC