UL Solutions Issues First Virtual, Augmented and Mixed-Reality Technology Equipment Safety Certification for Magic Leap 2

UL Solutions' new testing and certification service helps manufacturers mitigate the unique safety risks associated with virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed-reality products. Magic Leap 2 is the first to achieve this certification from UL Solutions.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that Magic Leap 2 is the first device to achieve certification in the U.S. and Canada to ANSI/CAN/UL 8400, the Standard for Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) Technology Equipment. ANSI/CAN/UL 8400 is the world's first safety standard dedicated to spatial computing and extended reality equipment safety.

Magic Leap 2 is an enterprise AR device purpose-built to overcome previous barriers to AR adoption, like low-quality visuals and issues with bright environments.

"The consumer technology industry is seeing rapid innovation in the virtual, augmented and mixed-reality space. Advances in hardware, software and technologies such as 5G and Wi-Fi 6 are presenting exciting new opportunities and potential safety risks for consumers and manufacturers," said Ibrahim Jilani, director and global industry leader, Consumer Technology, UL Solutions.

The market is expanding quickly, and analysts forecasted that consumers would be using more than 100 million VR, AR and MR headsets and smart glasses by 2023, according to Gartner's 2019 Unified Retail Retailer Survey. With the heightened demand for products such as head-mounted displays, holographic displays and VR simulators, manufacturers and developers are challenged to balance design and innovation with user safety.

"With our comprehensive range of testing and certification services for virtual, augmented and mixed-reality products, UL Solutions is helping manufacturers address safety concerns ranging from neck strain and headaches from prolonged use to extended exposure to harmful optical radiation sources and spatial awareness," said Jilani.

UL Solutions experts can perform preliminary design evaluations and testing to ANSI/CAN/UL 8400, as well as evaluate, test and certify to other local, national and international safety standards such as UL/IEC 62368-1, Audio/Video, Information and Communication Technology Equipment — Part 1: Safety Requirements. In addition to safety testing and certification offerings for VR, AR and MR products, UL Solutions has testing and certification expertise in electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and radio frequency (RF) and supports global market access needs.

