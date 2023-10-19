Jackson Physician Search Named Family Friendliest Place to Work and Ranked Among Top Four Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Physician Search today announced that it has been ranked No. 4 among healthcare suppliers in Modern Healthcare's 2023 Best Places to Work awards program. This marks the firm's eighth consecutive year appearing on the list and the first year it has claimed the top spot for Family Friendliest Place to Work.

Modern Healthcare partnered with the Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. While this program has evolved over the years, its mission remains the same: recognizing workplaces that empower employees to provide patients and customers the best possible care, products and services.

"Jackson Physician Search has experienced dramatic growth during the past decade and especially over the last few years. To continue providing the superior level of service that our clients and candidates have come to appreciate, we have significantly grown our team, while supporting associate career growth and wellbeing, and achieving incredibly high retention rates," shared Tony Stajduhar, president of Jackson Physician Search. "Creating a workplace culture rooted in mutual respect and appreciation is key. I have always believed that when we take great care of our people, they will take great care of each other and those we serve. I couldn't be prouder of this incredibly talented team."

As the healthcare industry continues to recover from the pandemic, the mission of the Best Places to Work program has only become more important. Healthcare leaders have proven that creating supportive workplaces for their most valuable assets, their employees, is vital.

"An uncertain economy, staffing shortages and increasing demands for flexibility and remote work opportunities are forcing every business in the industry to focus on attracting and retaining talent in unprecedented ways," said Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare. "The 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want — and need — today. The healthcare industry is going through a period of extraordinary change. Having the right people in place is more critical than ever, and the winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success."

Jackson Physician Search was honored at the 2023 Best Places to Work Gala on September 28.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscribe.

About Jackson Physician Search

Jackson Physician Search is an established industry leader in physician recruitment and pioneered the recruitment methodologies standard in the industry today. The firm specializes in the permanent recruitment of physicians, physician leaders and advanced practice providers for hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers and medical groups across the United States. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., the company is recognized for its track record of results built on client trust and transparency of processes and fees. Jackson Physician Search is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. For more information, visit www.jacksonphysiciansearch.com.

