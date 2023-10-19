Gerber Collision & Glass delivers expanded Automotive Scanning and Diagnostics capabilities through Opus IVS Partnership

Strategic Alliance Leverages Advanced Diagnostic Services to Enhance Operational Efficiency and Service Excellence Across Gerber Collision & Glass Locations

DETROIT, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber Collision & Glass, a leader in collision repair and glass replacement is excited to announce the strengthening of their partnership with Opus IVS, a premier provider of intelligent vehicle support solutions.

This strategic alliance allows Gerber Collision & Glass to consolidate their diagnostic services through a single diagnostic platform with Opus IVS's advanced DriveSafe platform, enabling state-of-the-art remote and direct-on-tool diagnostic capabilities across Gerber Collision & Glass locations nationwide.

Enhanced Diagnostic Solutions:

The DriveSafe platform integrates with the newly introduced CoPilot suite of management tools, facilitating delivery of expanded remote services directly to Gerber Collision & Glass locations. The alliance brings a mutual commitment to fostering long term control of the diagnostic and calibration services process to Gerber Collision & Glass, enhancing accessibility and service proficiency.

Mark Miller, Vice President at Gerber Collision & Glass, expressed his enthusiasm, "Advancing our collaboration with Opus IVS aligns seamlessly with our objective to elevate service delivery both remotely and on-site, using the advanced diagnostics and remoting capabilities of OPUS IVS."

Introducing CoPilot Technology:

The collaboration is propelled by the innovative CoPilot technology, a game-changer in streamlining services and diagnostics, allowing remote OE scans approved by OE certification programs and enabling the diagnosis of complex issues and ADAS calibrations.

Brian Herron, CEO at Opus IVS, states, CoPilot technology amalgamates years of OE and remote technology expertise and is poised to redefine how MSOs manage complex calibrations, diagnostics, and services. We're honored to collaborate with Gerber Collision & Glass and are confident in the transformative impact of this technology.

About Opus IVS

Opus IVS will showcase many new award-winning product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run October 31 – November 3 in Las Vegas. Stop by booth 31131 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration.

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Autotechcelerators, and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 70+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre-and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 35M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

