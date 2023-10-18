Visible Foundation Launches First National Disability Wealth Management Platform

BlackRock Provides ETF Model Portfolios; Huntington National Bank Provides Custody and Sub-Accounting

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visible Foundation announces the launch of Visible National Trust (www.VisibleNationalTrust.com), the first national, turnkey special needs trust platform connecting financial advisors and families that include a loved one with a disability. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) provides ETF model portfolios, and Huntington Bank (Nasdaq:HBAN) provides custody and sub-accounting.

Visible National Trust is the first complete package of intentionally designed disability financial planning tools.

"One in four people (25%) in the U.S. has a disability," said Lisa A. Cohen, Founder of Visible National Trust and Board Chair of Visible Foundation. "Our mission is to ensure that families can plan effectively for the care of a loved one with a disability while strengthening the economic security of the whole family. Visible National Trust is a complete package of intentionally designed financial services for disability financial planning."

For families, Visible National Trust is a leap forward in disability financial services, providing intergenerational stewardship of funds, access to benefits, connectivity with trusted financial advisors, and the services of global and national financial institutions trusted by millions of people.

"Special needs planning is a tangled web of complexity that often overwhelms families with a loved one who is disabled. Visible National Trust helps simplify special needs planning for millions of families across the country by streamlining the planning process in a cost-effective manner for participants. Huntington is honored to work together with Visible National Trust to better support the special needs community," says Denise R. Stone, Senior Vice President, The Huntington National Bank.

Visible National Trust includes trust administration, investments, custody, accounting and tax preparation, electronic distribution requests, payments, and continuous access to account information. Visible National Trust's low costs remove barriers to affordability and include all trust services and underlying investment vehicle costs (only annual tax reporting is a separate fee).

New Product Area for Financial Advisors

For financial advisors, Visible National Trust is a packaged disability financial planning solution integral to implementing comprehensive wealth management and retirement plans. Establishing an individual trust account with Visible takes just a few steps.

"Before Visible National Trust, families with loved ones with special needs faced a cumbersome, disjointed process which sometimes led to their needs going unaddressed. Now, families and their financial advisors have a seamless and thoughtfully designed solution to help a community who deserves our best.," said Bill Friebel, CFP®, CRPC®, President, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC, and a Director of Visible Foundation.

Visible's advisor support includes initial and deeper-dive training, product specialists, assistance with client onboarding, and ongoing support and service. Compensation is available at advisors' discretion. Visible is reaching out to advisory firms and welcomes inquiries from firms and advisors.

Visible is available to financial advisors, families, and individuals nationwide. Contact Visible to explore establishing a trust account for yourself, your loved one, or your client.

About Visible National Trust

Visible National Trust is the first national, universally accessible special needs trust solution that connects families and the financial community. Visible Foundation is the independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit sponsor and Trustee of Visible National Trust. BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, is the ETF model portfolio provider to the Trust, Huntington National Bank provides custody, sub-accounting, and payments services to the Trust, and Capital Motion LLC is the Trust Administrator. Visit VisibleNationalTrust.com for more information.

