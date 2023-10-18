USANA Joins the USA Bobsled/Skeleton Family as Official Supplement Supplier

LAKE PLACID, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Bobsled/Skeleton (USABS) announced this week that USANA Health Sciences will be signing as the new Official Supplement Supplier for the team.

In sports where the difference between first and last place is a matter of fractions of a second, keeping ones' body in peak condition is always at the forefront of USABS athletes' minds. With USANA's personalized nutrition supplement options, there is a great option available to cater to anyone's supplement needs.

USANA is a leader in global nutrition and has more professional athletes trusting their brands with their nutritional needs than any other nutritional supplement in the world.

USANA's world-class products are validated through third-party testing to ensure supplements are thoroughly tested against the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) list of banned substances. A variety of USANA products are tested through NSF International's Certified for Sport® program to verify what's on the label is in the bottle, and LGC Informed-Choice which regularly tests the purity of the products' raw ingredients.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with USABS and its tremendous athletes this season, and supporting them and their nutritional needs moving forward," says Chief Communications and Marketing Officer, Dan Macuga. "USANA prides itself on supporting elite athletes across the world and we look forward to cheering on the USABS athletes as they hit the track this season."

"USANA is an established and trusted supplement supplier that will be a great asset to our athletes. It is crucial that our athletes do everything they can to maximize their physical abilities and that includes supplementing proper nutrition for performance, recovery, and sleep. USANA will provide great value to our team," shared Curt Tomesevicz, Director of Sport Performance for USABS.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.

About USA Bobsled/Skeleton

USA Bobsled/Skeleton is the national governing body for the sports of bobsled and skeleton racing in the United States. Based in Lake Placid, NY, USA Bobsled/Skeleton oversees the development and training of American athletes at all levels of competition.

