Vimaan named a Cool Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ for Logistics Technology report

Reducing labor requirements and improving inventory accuracy provides Vimaan customers with unprecedented value

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimaan, the industry leading provider of computer vision solutions for warehouse inventory tracking and visibility, today announced that it has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor for Logistics Technology. This announcement follows a rapid time of growth for Vimaan in which the company has deployed AI-enabled warehouse tracking technology to some of the most well-known 3PLs, brands and retailers in the world. By deploying Vimaan technologies, these companies have been successful in streamlining their labor requirements and boosting their overall inventory accuracy levels.

"Gartner provides research and advisory services to companies looking to leverage technology to solve real-world challenges," said KG Ganapathi, Founder and CEO of Vimaan. "For us, this is a real acknowledgement and tremendous validation that we are delivering real value to the logistics and supply chain industries."

The report states that "logistics organizations remain under pressure to control costs while dealing with unprecedented labor challenges."

As one of the areas with the highest labor attrition rates, warehouses are being asked to reduce their dependencies on expensive and difficult to source workers. Vimaan computer vision solutions are being used to supplant hard to find labor across the warehouse including at the dock doors, storage racks and packing stations. "Scanning and tracking warehouse inventory with labor is very time consuming and expensive," Ganapathi states. "As a result, inventory accuracy suffers and downstream processes are impacted; inventory gets lost, picking productivity suffers and costly chargebacks become a regular occurrence. Regardless of the WMS a warehouse uses, if the process for collecting data is inconsistent and unreliable than your data will reflect that."

Vimaan captures inventory across several critical inventory workflows including receiving and shipping. DockTRACK Pallet allows warehouses to quickly scan all 5 sides of a pallet, count cases, dimension and even inspect for damages. Vimaan also provides DockTRACK Parcel, a comparable solution for incoming and outgoing packages. StorTRACK is a new solution launched by Vimaan earlier this year, has become enormously popular with customers for its ability to facilitate and automate cycle count activities. All Vimaan solutions interface with an intuitive WMS integration layer, ViewDECK, a web-based application that provides actionable insights and is accessible by inventory management personnel.

About Vimaan

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Vimaan's team comprises computer vision and hardware technologists and warehousing domain experts with a rich and successful history in technology startups. Vimaan's primary mission is to deliver computer vision and machine learning solutions to solve long-standing inventory visibility, accuracy and quality challenges experienced in the supply chain.

