Treasury Prime Welcomes Ann Olinger as Vice President of Product

Olinger will focus on building for scale, including driving platform growth and product upgrades to enhance the customer experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Prime , a leading embedded banking software company, announced today it has appointed Ann Olinger as Vice President of Product. In her role, Ann will lead Treasury Prime's product roadmap and strategy, shape the product and design team's growth, direction, and culture, and create products that enable companies to interface with the U.S. banking system seamlessly. Ann brings over ten years of experience with technical product and management to her new role at Treasury Prime, with expertise in scaling SaaS teams and products that drive meaningful adoption and revenue.

"With a unique blend of technical acumen, business strategy, and design sensibility, Ann is the undisputed expert in our field and we're thrilled to have her join our team," says Chris Dean, CEO and Co-founder of Treasury Prime. "Her role as VP of Product is a key position in helping us build for scale and staying ahead of our market momentum through the continued investment in our products, the launch of new offerings, and improving the client experience."

Before joining Treasury Prime, Ann served as the Vice President of Product at Global Payments, a Fortune 500 fintech and industry frontrunner in commerce technology. During her tenure, she led a cross-functional team to build and scale an analytics product suite across eight new revenue channels, resulting in her managing a line of business billing nine figures annually with ongoing year-over-year growth and expansion. Previously, Ann held roles within two other Global Payments portfolio companies, Xenial and Heartland Payments.

In addition to appointing a new VP of Product, Treasury Prime has made several integral hires following the company's $40 Million Series C funding round in February, including a Strategic Finance Manager, a Technical Services Manager, a Partner Strategy and Operations Manager, and a Director of Sales. Ann's appointment to the executive team demonstrates a commitment to accelerating Treasury Prime's growth and maturation.

"Treasury Prime stands out in the market through its tri-party structure that allows companies to have direct relationships with partner banks while utilizing battle-tested technology," says Olinger. "I believe wholeheartedly in this model for embedded banking software and I'm excited to work alongside a team of serial entrepreneurs who share my passion for transformation, execution, and customer impact."

Ann studied International Relations and Political Science at the University of Portland and holds a B.S. in Graphic Arts from the Art Institute of Portland.

Treasury Prime is currently hiring across departments. To view the full list of open positions, please visit: https://www.treasuryprime.com/careers#open-positions .

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is building the future of finance. Through its cutting-edge embedded banking software, Treasury Prime facilitates seamless connections between banks and enterprise partners, equipping them with everything they need to launch innovative financial products with a strong commitment to responsible practices. Beyond its core banking offerings, which encompass accounts, payment infrastructure, and enhanced FDIC insurance, Treasury Prime also provides a robust partner marketplace. This marketplace offers a wide range of auxiliary services, tailored to meet the diverse needs of bank-fintech partnerships. Treasury Prime was named Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform in the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2021 and 2022, and was named to CB Insights' annual 2021 Fintech 250 list.

