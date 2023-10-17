Heffernan Foundation Benefit 'One Night in Old Havana' Raises $2.5 Million

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Foundation, the charitable giving program for Heffernan Insurance Brokers, held a charity event Saturday, September 16, 2023, in San Francisco, Calif., which raised $2.5 million. All proceeds benefit Heffernan Foundation and the following five nonprofit beneficiaries: The Affordability Project, Alameda County Community Food Bank, Cristo Rey De La Salle, ICA Cristo Rey Academy, and 10,000 degrees. Celebrating the 35thanniversary of the founding of Heffernan Insurance Brokers in 1988, the 'One Night in Old Havana' themed evening included cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, casino games, a live auction and raffle, as well as music from Lucky Devils Band.

Heffernan Insurance Brokers logo (PRNewsFoto/Heffernan Insurance Brokers) (PRNewswire)

Sponsorship funds were raised in advance of the event from over 100 vendors, clients, and business partners, including several international and national brokers and insurance carriers. Heffernan Group was the largest sponsor of the event, contributing $600,000. In addition, other sponsors who generously donated to this cause include Lenore Heffernan, who contributed $250,000 in honor of her late husband, Frank Heffernan, CRC Group and RT Specialty, who each donated $75,000, as well as Amwins Group, Inc., Patra Corp, SkyKnight Capital, Socius, The Hartford, and Travelers, who all made significant contributions of $50,000. Together, their support has immensely contributed to the success of this event.

"On behalf of Heffernan Insurance Brokers and Heffernan Foundation, we extend our heartfelt thanks to all our sponsors, vendor partners, colleagues, family, and friends for making a difference in the lives of the nonprofits we support," said Michelle Lonaker, Executive Director of Heffernan Foundation. "We deeply appreciate your generosity and look forward to continuing this journey of positive impact in the years to come."

"We value the relationships we have built during our 35-year journey and appreciate the generosity of everyone who gives back to our communities," said F. Michael Heffernan, President, and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "The support and dedication of our sponsors, employees, clients, partners, friends, and family is humbling and plays a crucial role in our accomplishments and growth. We are deeply committed to making a difference and are grateful for the ongoing support that allows us to fulfill our mission."

For a full list of sponsors, please visit onecau.se/35th. For more information, or to donate to the Foundation, visit heffernanfoundation.org.

About Heffernan Foundation

Heffernan Foundation's mission is to change futures through access to education, reduce homelessness and food deficiency through relevant nonprofit collaboration; and promote community and employee engagement.

Heffernan Foundation is the charitable giving program of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif. Employee-owned, the company has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

For more information, visit www.heffernanfoundation.org or call 925.295.2575. FEIN 71-1010693

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, founded in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States providing comprehensive business insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits and financial services solutions to a wide range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has a nationwide presence specializing in customized solutions to serve its clients' different needs in virtually every industry.

Heffernan has been named on the insurance industry's 'Best Agency to Work For' list, and consistently named a 'Top Corporate Philanthropist'.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

