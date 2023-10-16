COLDWELL BANKER REALTY PRESIDENT AND CEO KAMINI LANE HONORED WITH THE HOUSINGWIRE VANGUARD AWARD

Kamini Lane Recognized as Trailblazing Leader in Housing Industry

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamini Lane, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty, has been recognized for her innovative industry leadership as a recipient of the prestigious 2023 HousingWire Vanguard Award. Lane was honored Oct. 10 at the Vanguard Forum at the 2023 HousingWire Annual conference in Austin, Texas.

Coldwell Banker Realty president and CEO Kamini Lane is named to the prestigious HousingWire 2023 Vanguards list for her exceptional leadership and impact on the real estate industry. (PRNewswire)

According to HousingWire, the HW Vanguard Awards program recognizes c-level industry professionals and business leaders who have become experts in their respective fields within housing and mortgage finance—those whose leadership is moving markets forward, each and every day. While winners come from various sectors of the housing economy, they all share a common trait: "an unmistakable impact on the industry at-large."

"This award recognizes some of the foremost leaders in the housing industry, including those who are shaping the future of their companies and the industry as a whole. With her forward-thinking approach and focus on long-term growth on behalf of Coldwell Banker Realty's employees, managers and agents, Kamini is well-deserving of this recognition," said Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors, the parent company of Coldwell Banker Realty.

In early 2023, Lane brought her two decades of experience in marketing, communications and operations to one of the nation's largest real estate brokerages. As president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty, she oversees a network of approximately 55,000 affiliated real estate agents across 600 offices in more than 55 markets across the United States. Lane leverages her expertise to drive the future of Coldwell Banker Realty by providing agents with cutting-edge technology and services, enabling consumers to buy and sell homes successfully.

"It is an honor to be named a Vanguard by HousingWire. I believe in three key principles that should guide a successful leader—clarity, transparency and authenticity," said Lane. "I want my team to share a sense of purpose and collaboration, understanding the long-term reasoning behind decisions and feeling free to be themselves and unleash their full potential."

Since joining Coldwell Banker Realty, Lane has spoken at several "Agents of Change" mastermind events designed to drive discussions surrounding equity and inclusion in the housing industry. Additionally, she recently served as a speaker at the Asian Real Estate Association of America's luxury retreat. Lane has been instrumental in spearheading an organizational transition for Coldwell Banker Realty and, under her leadership, the company has thus far recruited more than 4000 agents. Lane, who was previously president of Sotheby's International Realty's company-owned brokerages, was named among HousingWire's Women of Influence in both 2021 and 2023.

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty companies operate the company-owned real estate brokerage offices in leading markets in the United States representing more than 55,000 independent real estate agents in approximately 600 offices. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.

