Kantor & Kantor, LLP Promotes Timothy Rozelle to Partner

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantor & Kantor, LLP, continues to build an exceptional team of superbly talented and diverse lawyers across their practice areas to carry the firm forward. Building from within the law firm, the strengths that Tim Rozelle brings are a part of the core competitive advantages needed to bring the type of client experiences we are known for.

Tim joined the firm as an associate attorney in 2014 after graduating from the University of California, Davis School of Law, and working at the California Department of Insurance. There, he was a part of the Department's efforts to enforce insurers' compliance with California's mental health parity laws requiring insurers to provide coverage for applied behavioral analysis (ABA) treatment for adolescents with an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis.

With significant professional experience in the field of health benefits, Tim has represented many clients who have been wrongfully denied cancer treatment, surgical, mental/behavioral health, and prescription drug benefits by insurance carriers. He also focused a large amount of his practice on assisting individuals who had been denied proton beam radiation therapy (PBT) treatment for cancer.

In 2019, Tim started the Proton Therapy Law Coalition, a group specifically formed to bring providers, patient advocates, patients, and attorneys together to challenge PBT denials wherever they may arise across the country. The Coalition currently includes more than 100 members who have undertaken nationwide efforts to combat insurance companies' denials of PBT. The efforts of the Coalition have led to legal victories in the courts for consumers seeking proton therapy indicating that the tide might be turning on these denials.

Tim's current practice has shifted into a new focus around insurers' bad faith conduct in denying long-term care and disability insurance claims. Long-term care insurance carriers in particular engage in conduct that takes advantage of the elderly and places immense strain on the elderly insured's family members when insurers decide not to pay for their covered home health care benefits.

Lisa Kantor said, "I am thrilled that Tim Rozelle has been promoted to partner at Kantor & Kantor. Tim's skill, hard work, dedication to our clients, and tireless leadership in all things IT-related made this a very easy decision.".

"More than in any other professional environment I have been in, here at Kantor & Kantor I feel most like I can be myself. I can work towards a higher cause and purpose in the service of our clients and do so with other like-minded people. This firm has been able to provide the rare combination of allowing me to work towards a fulfilling (as opposed to empty and dead corporate legal job) legal career while working with other lawyers whose values and character I can truly admire and respect. And for that I am very grateful," said Mr. Rozelle.

