Introducing SecureGPT™: Pioneering the Future of LLM Security

A Multi-LLM gateway with Advanced Obfuscation for Data Privacy, Dynamic Guardrails for Relevant Conversations, and Policy Controls Driven by Corporate Knowledge.

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Gears , a subsidiary of Forum Systems, Inc., proudly presents SecureGPT™—the apex of cutting-edge innovation and robust LLM security. Anchored by rich intellectual property, this platform enables enterprises to harness the power of LLMs while ensuring data security.

We asked ourselves "how can enterprises use public LLMs without compromising sensitive or proprietary information?"

"It was disappointing, though not unexpected, to see public LLMs banned or restricted at most large companies soon after its launch," said Mamoon Yunus, President and CEO of Forum Systems. He continued, "The initial enthusiasm soon gave way to the reality that companies don't want to share their data. Whether for ethical, legal, or commercial reasons, they just couldn't trust the LLM tech giants enough to open the floodgates. We asked ourselves how can enterprises use public LLMs without compromising sensitive or proprietary information?"

Recent Gartner research —the 2023 Gartner® Innovation Guide for Generative AI in Trust, Risk and Security Management by Avivah Litan et al.—describes the current situation: "Integrating large language models (LLMs) and other generative AI (GenAI) models in enterprise applications bring new risks in three categories: content anomalies, data protection and AI application security." Gartner found "that data privacy is the No. 1 risk users are concerned about," and that currently there is no solution on the market that addresses all three areas of risk.

Quantum Gears believes SecureGPT™ stands tall as a beacon of innovation by directly addressing these challenges based on three fundamental tenets: Obfuscation, Guardrails, and Audit, which together meet the rigorous demands of security and compliance teams.

With several patent-pending features that leverage knowledge graphs, ontologies, and taxonomies learned from proprietary enterprise content, SecureGPT™ guides conversations to relevant topics while disallowing irrelevant topics. These guardrails—coupled with sophisticated obfuscation techniques that detect and swap sensitive content seamlessly—enable corporations to have full control of information exchange with external LLMs.

SecureGPT™: The Vanguard of LLM Security Innovation

Precision-Engineered Obfuscation: Harnessing patent-pending techniques, SecureGPT™ achieves an unparalleled fusion of data privacy while preserving vital context. Through secure pipelines that utilize sophisticated NLP techniques, Knowledge Graphs, and private LLMs, it intelligently detects sensitive information and shields it meticulously, keeping public LLMs at arm's length from confidential data.

Strict Guardrails: These control measures mitigate unacceptable private or public LLM interactions, ensuring that all communication is both relevant and factual. SecureGPT™ prevents employees from abusing an LLM and discards LLM output that may violate enterprise policies.

Further Technical Capabilities: From exhaustive audit mechanisms and detailed logging to features such as conversation rate limiting and response scanning, SecureGPT™ is fortified with a suite of capabilities that signal its commitment to unmatched security. The embrace of private LLMs further solidifies this commitment.

Reflecting on the emergence of SecureGPT™ amidst the evolving landscape, Yunus said, "Enterprises crave a reliable compass in the quickly evolving LLM landscape. Our traditional AI offerings were already transforming enterprise workflows. SecureGPT™, with its lineage of innovation, research, and patents, has emerged as the first market solution that comprehensively addresses LLM security concerns at the scale required by enterprises. Furthermore, the release of the OWASP Top Ten for LLM Applications has started to formalize LLM security risks and necessary controls. This list has galvanized enterprises to consider what's necessary for moving LLMs beyond mere 'pilot purgatory' to production."

Quantum Gears, through SecureGPT™, is not just addressing today's needs—it's redefining the very meaning of secure, enterprise-grade LLM engagements. Become a part of this transformative journey—follow Quantum Gears on LinkedIn and secure early access to SecureGPT™ now.

Forum Systems and its subsidiary, Quantum Gears, are leading the Enterprise GenAI revolution. Patent-pending products—like SecureGPT™, ContractsGPT™, BenefitsGPT™, and Forum Sentry—mitigate the unpredictable nature of LLMs through integration with corporate APIs, ensuring LLM output is truthful and accurate. Used by some of the largest global companies for building intelligent business workflows, Forum's suite of products provides unique, industry-leading solutions that allow enterprises to reinvent themselves with GenAI.

