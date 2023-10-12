TOP ATLANTA AGENT AND INFLUENCER GLENNDA BAKER JOINS COLDWELL BANKER

Baker brings an all-women real estate team, The Diamond Squad, from Ansley Real Estate with Christie's International Real Estate

ATLANTA, Ga., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty is excited to announce Glennda Baker & Associates has affiliated with its Atlanta office from Ansley Real Estate with Christie's International Real Estate. Baker and her team of five agents, The Diamond Squad, provide residential real estate services to home buyers and sellers in the greater Atlanta market. With her local expertise and global connections, Baker also prides herself on her ability to connect buyers and sellers with agents around the world.

Known as the "Queen of Real Estate Video," Baker shares her knowledge of real estate with her 870k+ TikTok followers, to impact, inform, and inspire buyers and sellers as well as level up the real estate agent community. Her candid and honest advice ranges in topics from brand building, to buying and selling real estate, to personal motivation and inspiration.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with a brand that shares so many of our same values," says Baker. "We strive to be real, reliable, relatable and relevant in all we do. We found Coldwell Banker exemplifies these qualities with its top-tier marketing resources, supportive leadership and vast networking opportunities with its worldwide roster of top agents."

Baker's approach to selling homes for top dollar and gaining clientele includes an innovative marketing style coupled with superior networking skills to increase traffic and expedite the sale of her client's homes. As a result of her viral TikTok success and referral marketing strategies, Baker has successfully made millions of dollars in referrals alone. Her expertise has also led her to close many notable deals, including two of the most expensive homes in Cobb County in 2021 and 2022.

"Having built her signature real estate brand that resonates with so many, it's clear that Glennda has a keen eye for marketing and natural talent for connecting with audiences," says Laura Rittenberg, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Greater Atlanta and the Carolinas. "These attributes will continue to bring her incredible success as she joins Coldwell Banker Realty, and we're excited to bolster and support her growth."

"We're thrilled to welcome Glennda and her team to Coldwell Banker Realty," says Duff Rubin, regional president, southeast of Coldwell Banker Realty. "Her passion for helping people achieve their dream of homeownership is evident in everything she does. We continue to be proud that great agents like Glennda are gravitating to Coldwell Banker, recognizing that the brand provides a trusted platform that empowers them to grow without limits."

Baker has received numerous awards, including the Atlanta Realtors Association's Captain of the Industry Award and lifetime membership in the Million Dollar Club. She has been recognized nationally by Newsweek's America's Best Agents and was a founding member of the Zillow Agent Advisory Board, an exclusive group of 20 agents in the United States.

