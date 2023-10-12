Bloomberg Launches New Portfolio Manager Workspace Advancing its Buy-Side Decision Support Solutions

NEW YORK

/PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the introduction of the Bloomberg Portfolio Manager Workspace (PM

), an interactive solution which combines real-time portfolio exposures with industry-leading data, portfolio construction, sophisticated risk analytics, and real-time liquidity insights to support the decision-making process and better bridge analysis into portfolio implementation.

Recognizing portfolio managers are simultaneously managing many portfolios across a range of strategies, the Bloomberg Portfolio Manager Workspace provides an exception-driven experience by delivering summary metrics and exceptions on portfolios. The solution centralizes the portfolio management experience by bringing together real-time positions, market data, embedded P&L, ESG insights, research management data, as well as portfolio and security risk analytics integrated from Bloomberg PORT, to provide the comprehensive view necessary for portfolio managers to make the most informed investment decisions. Additionally, clients can use the Portfolio Manager Workspace to surface liquidity and compliance constraints at the time of portfolio implementation, which streamlines the workflow and accelerates clients' ability to implement and send orders to market.

"The balance between investment risk and the quest for alpha requires significant analysis for the buy-side and decision support solutions are crucial for empowering portfolio managers while achieving scale," said Aryeh Hauptman, Head of Buy-Side Decision Support Product at Bloomberg. "Bloomberg's Portfolio Manager Workspace will help our clients improve their workflow by accelerating their ability to make intelligent decisions quickly, minimizing time spent on manual processes, and lowering potential operational risk."

The Bloomberg Portfolio Manager Workspace is available through Bloomberg AIM, a part of Bloomberg's integrated buy-side workflow solutions. Incorporating real-time portfolio exposures with clients' own in-house research, analytics and available liquidity allows portfolio managers to act more quickly as they transition from idea inception to order and execution management through a seamless workflow across the investment team.

Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions delivers front-to-back technology workflows for the investment lifecycle through a suite of integrated offerings. Bloomberg AIM is a leading order and investment management technology solution with multi-asset decision support and portfolio management, order management, trade compliance and post-trade workflows. Bloomberg AIM is used by nearly 15,000 professionals at over 900 client firms globally to manage more than $22 trillion in assets. PORT and PORT Enterprise provide portfolio and risk analytics with advanced risk and return attribution models across 15,000 firms globally empowering clients to gain deeper insights into portfolios. Together, these solutions manage integrated workflows of more than 200 shared clients, including over 100 of the world's top asset managers by AUM. For more information, visit Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

