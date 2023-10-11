Connected Nation trains more than 2200 people across 21 states in Digital Literacy skills, invites others to take part at no cost

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This time last year, the national nonprofit, Connected Nation (CN), in partnership with AT&T, set out on a mission to take digital literacy straight to the people. This mission took form as AT&T Digital Literacy Learning Workshops and job fairs.

It’s a mistake to assume everyone knows how to use the internet to access resources that can help improve their lives.

"It's a mistake to assume everyone knows how to operate a computer or use the internet to access resources that can help improve their lives. Many people, whether they are parents and caregivers, immigrants, or those living in low-income communities, may not know where to start or understand how the technology can help them," said Emily Jordan, Vice President, Education Initiatives, CN. "Offering a tangible skill like digital literacy training to individuals who may struggle to use and leverage the technology means we are directly impacting lives and gets us closer every day to finally closing the Digital Divide in a real way."

Since September 2022 , CN has organized 330 workshops and/or classes and 59 job fairs—training 2,236 people in 21 different states.

Each workshop or class is taught by digital literacy experts and is focused on one of six topics. The topics include Computer Basics, Internet Basics, Email Basics, Cybersecurity, Video Conferencing, and Mobile Device Basics.

The Digital Literacy and Learning Workshops are part of CN's mission to expand internet access and advance digital literacy across America. The workshops are made possible as part of AT&T Connected Learning and AT&T's commitment to help narrow the Digital Divide.

CN is looking to partner with more local community and state organizations to host in-person and virtual workshops. If your community is interested in learning more, visit: https://connectednation.org/digital-literacy-workshops/.

For more information on the impact that these workshops and job fairs have had on communities and individuals as well as additional numbers, check out this recent blog from one of our team members. BLOG

About Connected Nation: Connected Nation celebrated 20 years of service in 2021. The national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

For more information, please visit: connectednation.org and follow Connected Nation on Facebook and Twitter.

