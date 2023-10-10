X-Bow Systems Inc Announces DoD Contract for Hypersonic Solid Rocket Motor Development

DoD funding will expand production capacity of the solid rocket motor industrial base

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems Inc (X-Bow) announces its selection by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy, for a $64 million contract to provide large solid rocket motors (SRM) to the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army. This contract establishes X-Bow as a new supplier of SRMs and strengthens the Defense Department supply chain in a critical period for the United States. The introduction of X-Bow's new methods for manufacturing SRMs and energetics will lead to a significant increase in SRM production capacity and cost for production of SRMs.

X-Bow's SRMs will provide boost propulsion for the Navy-designed hypersonic All Up Round (AUR) utilized by the Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike weapon system and the Army's Long Range Hypersonic Weapon System. X-Bow's world-class team includes Leidos Dynetics and Karman Space & Defense.

This collaboration adds a key capability to domestic sources for large diameter SRM production. Jason Hundley, X-Bow CEO and Founder said "This breakthrough collaboration with the Department of Defense further accelerates X-Bow's existing commitment to provide new, affordable hypersonic solutions. Our team understands the critical nature of this effort and has made this collaboration a key priority. X-Bow is in a unique position to apply our advanced manufacturing for energetics and our revolutionary approach to solid rocket motor development to add much needed production capacity quickly and efficiently."

"This effort is a key component of the Defense Department's strategy to accelerate the development and fielding of hypersonic systems to deliver cutting-edge capabilities and options to our armed forces," stated Dr. James Weber, DoD's Principal Director for Hypersonics. "X-Bow will be a critical partner in building our enduring advantage in the national defense mission."

The establishment of robust and resilient supply chains supporting hypersonic systems is an outlined priority for the DoD as stated in Executive Order 14017, "Securing Defense-Critical Supply Chains." "This award represents another vital step by the Department of Defense to expand the defense industrial base and pursue novel processes that will ensure the United States remains a leader in manufacturing capabilities," stated Dr. Laura Taylor-Kale, ASD (IBP). "We look forward to working with our partners at X-Bow and delivering new capability to the Conventional Prompt Strike and Army's Long Range Hypersonic Weapon programs."

About the Department of Defense's Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy

Industrial Base Policy is the principal advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment for developing Department of Defense policies for the maintenance of the United States defense industrial base (DIB), executing small business programs and policy, and conducting geo-economic analysis and assessments. The office also provides the USD (A&S) with recommendations on budget matters related to the DIB, anticipates and closes gaps in manufacturing capabilities for defense systems, and assesses impacts related to mergers, acquisition, and divestitures. IBP monitors and assesses the impact of foreign investments in the United States and executes authorities under sections 2501 and 2505 U.S.C. Title 10.

ABOUT X-BOW SYSTEMS

X-Bow Systems is disrupting the aerospace industry with innovative and cost-effective additively manufactured energetics for the solid rocket motor and launch vehicle market. X-Bow is also designing and building a suite of modular solid rocket motors and small launch vehicles for both orbital and suborbital launch services. X-Bow is led by CEO Jason Hundley, Chairman Mark Kaufman, CTO Max Vozoff, CRO Maureen Gannon, General Counsel John Leary and a growing team of seasoned industry veterans and new space entrepreneurs. X-Bow is a dual-use technology company with investment from Crosslink Capital, Razor's Edge Ventures and Lockheed Martin Ventures. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, X-Bow has additional presence in California, Alabama, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, DC. X-Bow is actively recruiting talented and determined individuals to join its team. For more information visit www.xbowsystems.com.

