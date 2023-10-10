Wellhart Expands Locum Tenens Staffing Services

Company bolstering anesthesiologist, CRNA, radiologist, hospitalist, and emergency medicine professional staffing

HARDWICK, Mass., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellhart, a leading locum tenens staffing and recruiting agency and a sister company of Barton Associates, the fourth largest locum tenens staffing company in the United States, announced that it has expanded its existing footprint in the anesthesiologist, CRNA, radiologist, hospitalist, and emergency medicine marketplaces.

Staffing consultants at the company are vetting and adding these providers to Wellhart's growing database of locum tenens professionals, and Wellhart account executives are offering these specialty providers as qualified solutions to the staffing needs of organizations across the entire U.S.

"Since our founding in 2018, we've focused heavily on connecting skilled physicians, nurse practitioners (NPs), and physician assistants (PAs) with all levels of government as well as traditional healthcare facilities," said MaryAnn Stolgitis, President of Wellhart. "While our core mission of tackling the healthcare staffing shortage remains the same, I'm excited to focus more on recruiting and staffing these specialized providers that are desperately needed in the marketplace."

Wellhart provides critical staffing services to commercial healthcare facilities such as hospitals and clinics, government healthcare facilities and projects, emergency response situations such as natural disasters, and humanitarian aid events.

Learn more about Wellhart and its wide variety of services on its website.

About Wellhart

