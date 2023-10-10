Festive Halloween-themed donuts and cakes arrive at Paris Baguette cafés nationwide starting

October 11 for a limited time

MOONACHIE, N.J., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Halloween Paris Baguette is serving up the most delicious selection of freshly baked treats - no tricks about it! Your neighborhood bakery café, today unveiled its new limited-edition lineup of Halloween-themed donuts and cakes to help guests embrace all of the spooky vibes this October.

Paris Baguette Unveils Spooktacular Halloween Bakery Items to Elevate October Celebrations (PRNewswire)

Paris Baguette's Halloween items, crafted by the brand's expert bakers and cakers, are the perfect way to elevate any Halloween party tablescape or to simply get into the spirit of the holiday with treats that are as delicious as they are spooktacular! Freshly baked on site at each café using only the freshest and finest ingredients, the limited-time seasonal lineup has treats that everyone in the family will love, including:

Halloween "Scream" Donut: Paris Baguette's signature king cream donut gets a spooky makeover, filled with smooth cookies & cream custard, covered in cookies & cream white chocolate and topped with chocolate cookie eyes and a chocolate smile. This treat is perfect for Halloween party hosts looking to take their offerings to the next level.

Spider Mochi Donut: This not-so-spooky Spider Mochi Donut is covered in cookies & cream white chocolate, topped with a chocolate sandwich cookie and drizzled with chocolate spider legs. The perfect treat for a family-friendly Halloween celebration.

Chocolate Chiffon Jack-O-Lantern: Pumpkin carving just got more delicious with this head-turning Jack-O-Lantern cake. This pumpkin-shaped chocolate chiffon cake is layered with Paris Baguette's iconic soft cream, topped with a rolled hazelnut wafer 'stem' and filled with the sweetest candy corn surprise inside.

Cookies & Cream Halloween "Scream" Cake: Feeling festive is easy with this vanilla sponge cake layered with cookies & cream soft cream and chocolate sandwich cookie pieces, topped with ghosts, spiders, and chocolate crisp pearls.

"We are excited to offer our guests a delicious way to elevate their Halloween celebrations this year with our handcrafted Halloween bakery treats," said Cathy Chavenet, SVP and Head of Marketing at Paris Baguette. "Halloween is all about being fun and creative, and we wanted our seasonal bakery items to match that spirit in a very visual and delicious way. Leveraging the finest and freshest ingredients on site at each bakery café, our Halloween baked goods and treats are almost as fun to look at as they are to eat."

These Halloween treats will be available nationwide at Paris Baguette October 11 through October 31. Paris Baguette Rewards members can enjoy a free pastry with the purchase of a Halloween-themed cake from October 11 through October 17.

For fans looking for additional fall flavors, Paris Baguette's fall menu is still taking the stage at bakery cafés nationwide through November 28, including items like the Turkey-Apple-Brie Baguette Sandwich, Pumpkin King Cream Donut, Pumpkin Spice Latte, and more.

Follow @parisbaguette_usa for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit ParisBaguette.com to find a list of locations or to join Paris Baguette Rewards.

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

