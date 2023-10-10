Fannie Mae Announces Tender Offer for Any and All of Certain CAS Notes

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced that it has commenced fixed-price cash tender offers (each, an "Offer" and, collectively, the "Offers") for the purchase of any and all of the Connecticut Avenue Securities® (CAS) Notes listed below (the "Notes"), upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, each dated as of October 10, 2023 (collectively, the "Offer Documents"). The Offers will expire at 5:00 PM New York City time on Monday, October 16, 2023 (the "Expiration Time") unless extended or earlier terminated. Notes tendered may be withdrawn at any time at or before the Expiration Time by following the procedures described in the Offer Documents.

Fannie Mae has engaged BofA Securities as the designated lead dealer manager and Wells Fargo Securities as the designated dealer manager for the Offers. Fannie Mae has engaged African-American-owned Loop Capital Markets LLC and Service-Disabled Veteran and Hispanic-owned Mischler Financial Group, Inc. as advisors on the transaction. Global Bondholder Services Corporation will serve as the tender agent and information agent for the Offers. Fannie Mae is offering to purchase, subject to the conditions of the Offers, any and all of the Notes listed in the table below.

The following table summarizes the material pricing terms of the Offers.

Name of Security CUSIP ISIN Original Principal

Balance Tender Offer Consideration

(per $1,000 original principal amount) Connecticut Avenue Securities,

Series 2016-C03, Class 1M-2 Notes 30711XCL6 US30711XCL64 $180,295,000.00 $1,067.50 Connecticut Avenue Securities,

Series 2017-C01, Class 1B-1 Notes 30711XEQ3 US30711XEQ34 $143,674,000.00 $1,134.07 Connecticut Avenue Securities,

Series 2017-C02, Class 2B-1 Notes 30711XGQ1 US30711XGQ16 $189,945,000.00 $1,128.50 Connecticut Avenue Securities,

Series 2017-C04, Class 2B-1 Notes 30711XLU6 US30711XLU62 $143,230,000.00 $1,115.00 Connecticut Avenue Securities,

Series 2017-C06, Class 1B-1 Notes 30711XQW7 US30711XQW73 $78,322,000.00 $1,091.25 Connecticut Avenue Securities,

Series 2017-C07, Class 1B-1 Notes 30711XUW2 US30711XUW28 $97,984,000.00 $1,091.25 Connecticut Avenue Securities,

Series 2017-C07, Class 2B-1 Notes 30711XWW0 US30711XWW00 $63,333,000.00 $1,107.50 Connecticut Avenue Securities,

Series 2018-C01, Class 1B-1 Notes 30711XYW8 US30711XYW81 $149,886,078.00 $1,077.50 Connecticut Avenue Securities,

Series 2018-C01, Class 1M-2 Notes 30711XYX6 US30711XYX64 $90,954,182.00 $1,026.25 Connecticut Avenue Securities,

Series 2018-C04, Class 2B-1 Notes 30711XR30 US30711XR309 $152,663,000.00 $1,112.50 Connecticut Avenue Securities,

Series 2018-C06, Class 1B-1 Notes 30711X3M4 US30711X3M42 $108,185,000.00 $1,088.75





$1,398,471,260.00



Holders must validly tender their Notes at or before the Expiration Time in order to be eligible to receive the Tender Offer Consideration. In addition, holders whose Notes are purchased in the Offers will receive accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) for the Notes. Fannie Mae expects the Settlement Date to occur on October 18, 2023. Any Notes tendered using the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and accepted for purchase are expected to be purchased on October 19, 2023, but payment of accrued interest on such Notes will only be made to, but not including, the Settlement Date.

Information on tendering the Notes is set forth in the Offer Documents. Holders of the Notes who would like copies of the Offer Documents may contact the tender agent for the Offers, Global Bondholder Services Corporation, at (855) 654-2015 (toll free) or (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers) or contact@gbsc-usa.com . Copies of the Offer Documents are available at the following website: https://www.gbsc-usa.com/FannieMae/ . Any questions regarding the terms of the Offers should be directed to BofA Securities, Inc. at (888) 292-0070 (toll free) or (980) 387-3907 (collect) or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (866) 309-6316 (toll free) or (704) 410-4756 (collect).

This release includes forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the timing and expected settlement and closing of the purchase of the Notes in a tender offer. These forward-looking statements are based on Fannie Mae's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may turn out to be different from these statements. Factors that may lead to different results are discussed in "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements," and elsewhere in the Offer Documents and the documents incorporated by reference therein. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Fannie Mae assumes no obligation to update this information.

