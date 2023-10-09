Trafera Expands Its Education Technology Support with New Mabscott, West Virginia Facility

MABSCOTT, W.Va., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trafera, a leading provider of education technology, support, and training for K-12 organizations is excited to announce the opening of its new regional service facility in Mabscott, West Virginia. The expansion aligns with Trafera's commitment to meet the increasing regional demand for high-quality technical support and repair services for education institutions.

(PRNewsfoto/Trafera) (PRNewswire)

Trafera's new West Virginia operations center underscores its commitment to serving the K-12 education market.

After several years of local employees serving West Virginia schools, Trafera is establishing a brick-and-mortar presence to provide even greater support to the local and regional community.

Located at 213 Depot Street, Mabscott, the new facility will act as a central hub for technology repairs, installation services, and product warehousing. Through optimized operations practices utilized in Trafera's service centers across the United States–as well as a growing team of expert technicians– Trafera will be able to better support the technology needs of local K-12 organizations.

Beyond its commitment to delivering exceptional products and services, Trafera is dedicated to supporting the communities it operates in. The Mabscott facility's opening will create new employment opportunities in the area, including expert training in technology repair and installation. The West Virginia-based team will play a critical role in providing expedited technology support to schools, minimizing disruptions to the learning experience.

CEO, Scott Gill, stated "We are proud to be a long-time partner to West Virginia schools for all their educational technology needs. This new facility will allow us to expand our service offering and continue fulfilling our purpose of improving lives and outcomes through technology."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will officially mark the facility's opening, with local leaders, educators, and community members in attendance. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the facility and witness the advanced technical support infrastructure Trafera has established.

Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Celebration

Date: Thursday, October 12th

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 1:00 PM ET

Location: 213 Depot Street, Mabscott, WV

As the educational technology landscape evolves, Trafera remains at the forefront, helping schools seamlessly integrate technology into the classroom. This expansion underscores the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled support to K-12 organizations nationwide.

For more information about Trafera and its educational technology solutions, visit trafera.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trafera