Dreo Introduces Innovative Wall-Mounted Smart Space Heater for Enhanced Heating Efficiency, Comfort and Safety

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally distributed, premium home appliance manufacturer, Dreo, is proud to unveil its latest innovation, the WH719S Wall-Mounted Smart Space Heater. This revolutionary addition to Dreo's product lineup combines cutting-edge Hyperamics™ heating technology with Shield360° safety features, delivering unparalleled efficiency, quiet operation, and comprehensive protection. Equipped with a variety of intelligent features, the WH719S allows users to enjoy a warm, cozy home life for the upcoming winter months.

"The WH719S is our first smart space heater, which was developed based entirely on consumer feedback and market demand," said Herman, Vice President of Dreo. "Compared to other space heaters out there, Dreo's newest model is more efficient, smart and safer than ever. With a deliberate focus on smart home technology, Dreo is committed to breaking boundaries, developing an all-around smarter living experience for anyone seeking new and advanced household appliances."

The WH719S Wall-Mounted Space Heater utilizes high-conductivity PTC ceramics and custom-designed thermal fins for rapid heating, allowing it to reach full heat in just two seconds. The WH719S also offers adjustable airflow options with up and down shaking head capabilities at 60°,90°,120° angles. This feature enhances the effectiveness of space heating, ensuring a consistent, even warmth throughout the room.

Furthermore, the WH719S heater prioritizes safety with its Shield360° all-around protection technology, including features like enhanced tip-over sensor, precise overheat chipset, flame retardant materials, external NTC for temperature monitoring, and guide leaf sensor. The latest from Dreo has received ETL safety certification, confirming its compliance with rigorous safety standards.

In addition to the normal customizable operations, Google Alexa voice control and remote operation, the WH719S is compatible with the Dreo App to offer smart modules such as temperature drop reminder and anti-freezing function. The anti-freeze function automatically turns on the heater when the ambient temperature drops below 45°F and the Dreo App keeps users informed by sending notifications straight to your smartphone if there is a sudden drop in ambient temperature.

ABOUT DREO

Dreo is a modern home appliance brand seeking to create balance between technology and lifestyle. With a unique philosophy that places air at its core, Dreo has been reshaping different segments in the home appliance category with products including tower fans, air purifiers, space heaters and air conditioners. Our ultimate ambition is to make every home life experience a delightful breeze.

