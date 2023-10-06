CyberGhost VPN continues to break boundaries, now offering servers in 100 countries worldwide

BUCHAREST, Romania, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberGhost VPN , a leading provider of digital privacy software, today hit a new milestone with the expansion of its server network from 91 to 100 countries. This expansion comes in response to customer demand and the increasing need for secure and private internet connections around the world.

CyberGhost's new server locations have been added in the following countries: Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic.

"We've seen increasing numbers of user requests for servers in these locations" said Alex Danaila, Product Manager at CyberGhost VPN, "and we're glad to be able to meet that demand wherever possible. With this new expansion of our network, CyberGhost will be able to provide users with an even wider choice of connections, enabling them to enhance their online privacy and security while connecting to a region that best suits their needs."

With servers strategically located in various countries around the world, the company ensures that users have access to fast and stable connections to the countries they need to connect to, continuing their commitment to deliver a secure and reliable VPN service that meets users' needs. By connecting to servers in these different countries, users can bypass geolocation restrictions and access region-restricted content, while protecting their online activities from prying eyes.

Adding these new server locations across South America and Asia will give users the opportunity to access content which may only be available within these countries while abroad, including streaming TV, football, news and entertainment.

In addition, CyberGhost has also increased the number of dedicated IP locations they offer to include popular locations Brussels, Stockholm and Madrid.

A dedicated IP address enables users to have a smoother online experience with an IP address that is unique to them but without any compromise to their privacy. This enables users to access IP-restricted networks and conduct online transactions without extra security verifications being required. CyberGhost VPN's token-based dedicated IP system was a first in the industry, with the use of tokens removing any ties between the user's account and their dedicated IP address so that the user's privacy isn't compromised.

"CyberGhost is dedicated to providing our users with the highest level of online privacy and security. Part of that commitment is making sure that we are continuing to fill gaps and meet the demand for an ever-increasing range of locations that our customers wish to connect to," added Alex Danaila. "Expanding our server network to 100 countries is a significant milestone that allows us to serve our users better and meet their evolving needs."

"With the expansion of its server network, CyberGhost VPN continues to position itself as one of the best value and most user-friendly VPNs on the market. Whether it's for browsing the web, streaming content, or keeping connected on the go, customers can trust CyberGhost to protect their online activities and keep their personal data secure."

CyberGhost VPN has consistently been recognized for its strong commitment to user privacy and recently released their Q2 2023 Transparency Report . Its RAM-only servers employ military-grade 256-bit AES encryption and its infrastructure is specifically designed to not identify users or pinpoint their activities. The company's commitment to privacy and security has earned it the trust of millions of users worldwide, particularly from those wishing to use their services for streaming and gaming.

About CyberGhost VPN

Founded in 2011, CyberGhost VPN is dedicated to building a future where privacy online is a basic human right. The company's VPN platform is one of the most reliable in the world, delivering a secure and private online experience to millions of people globally. Just one subscription covers and protects up to 7 devices simultaneously, and their superior network of 10Gbps servers provides customers with excellent speeds and unlimited bandwidth. With an impressive server fleet now covering 100 countries and over 120 different locations, CyberGhost is a popular choice for those looking for a reliable VPN provider for streaming and gaming.

CyberGhost has been part of Kape Technologies since 2017. To learn more about CyberGhost, visit www.cyberghostvpn.com .

