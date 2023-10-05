Natasha Royer Coons Honored on 2023 Channel Futures DE&I 101 List

The list recognizes individuals promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the technology channel.

PHOENIX, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natasha Royer Coons, a principal and chief executive officer of Advantix, is among the honorees on the third annual Channel Futures DE&I 101 list. The list recognizes individuals from a wide spectrum of multicultural backgrounds who are driving diversity, equity and inclusion in the communications and technology channel through their words, actions and leadership.

Royer Coons is a proven entrepreneur and accomplished executive with more than 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. She is the first woman and Asian American to be elected President of the Enterprise Technology Management Association (ETMA), a non-profit with a membership of leading technology solution providers. She is a Chuck Mache Award winner, a prestigious honor that Intelisys, a ScanSource company, bestows annually for being a role model in the information and communications technology channel. Throughout her career, technology publications have recognized her as a visionary, channel chief and DEI champion and frequently quote her as a wireless technology expert.

"I am honored to be on the Channel Futures DE&I 101 list," said Royer Coons. "At Advantix, we put the same passion and energy we have for business into DEI to create a culture that encourages whole selves and whole hearts at work. This cultivates authentic connections with one another and inspires collaboration, creativity, and innovation.

"Karen Harris, an amazing DEI champion in the public sector, once told me 'It begins with visible commitment from leaders and a willingness to be more vulnerable about their lived experiences,'" added Royer Coons. "It starts with each and every one of us to lead by example and drive DEI in our organization as an imperative. I'm humbled to be recognized for playing a small role in this sea change for the channel."

The Channel Futures DE&I 101 list was created to spotlight the efforts of dedicated and determined individuals working to eliminate discrimination in the industry. Many of these individuals work behind the scenes and too often their efforts go unacknowledged.

"DE&I work requires levels of dedication and determination that many people do not possess," said Kelly Danziger, general manager, Informa Tech Channels. "But as anyone on this list can tell you, the work is as rewarding as it is hard. We are pleased to be able to recognize these individuals and, hopefully, amplify their efforts."

"DE&I is alive and well in the channel," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content, Informa Tech Channels. "This year we received more nominations than ever before and learned of some remarkable achievements that should be celebrated."

Nominations for the DE&I 101 list were solicited on the Channel Futures website and through social media. Between April 12 and July 14, individuals could nominate themselves or others for the list. Applications were open to managers, leaders and individual contributors. All submissions were reviewed by members of the Channel Futures editorial team with input from advisory board members.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures, a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community, is part of Informa Tech. It provides information, perspective and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Channel Futures' properties include many awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which deliver unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo , Channel Futures Leadership Summit , Women's Leadership Summit, the MSP Summit and Channel Partners Europe ; and a DEI Community Group , our initiative to educate, support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

About Advantix

Advantix is a managed connectivity experience (MCx) provider that leverages its proprietary SaaS platform and expense management tools to help enterprises fulfill, optimize, manage and report on any SIM or circuit, any device or hardware type, any plan type or service, and any invoice or spend. The company's platform integrates carrier APIs and network management and business-intelligence (BI) dashboarding to give customers the ability to activate, access and manage any telecom asset in real time. More information is available at advantixsolutions.com.

