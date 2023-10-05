K-MAC Enterprises To Save $200K Annually with Restaurant365

Leading operator of Taco Bell, Whataburger, and 7 Brew Coffee chains executes rapid growth plan with Restaurant365's scalable, cloud-based accounting solution.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365 , the leading all-in-one restaurant enterprise management software, announced today that K-MAC Enterprises has selected the Restaurant365 Accounting platform to support its 362 quick-service restaurants including Taco Bell, Whataburger, and 7 Brew Coffee.

K-MAC CFO, Jason Miller, was looking to replace the company's 30+ year old proprietary system which had served the company well, however it was dated and expensive to upgrade. Miller and the K-MAC team were immediately impressed by Restaurant365's cloud-based solution.

"With so many different entities, menus, and vendors it was challenging to close out our books in a timely manner," states Miller. "Restaurant365 Accounting has been a lifesaver for my team. It streamlines manual processes such as entering invoices, cutting paper checks, and reporting cash from stores. Plus, we can consolidate the data or break it out per legal entity and the reporting looks the same across the board."

K-MAC projects an annual savings of $200,000 as a result of switching to Restaurant365. The company feels confident it will maintain its ambitious future growth plans with little impact on overhead.

"We have more accurate and timely information than we've ever had," Miller adds. "Everybody is excited to use the detailed analysis to make better decisions and continue on a path of rapid growth."

K-MAC is one of the latest companies to add its brands to the 40,000+ restaurants using Restaurant365 to drive growth and profitability. Many enterprise customers turn to Restaurant365 to facilitate store operations at the corporate level. Benefits include:

Side-by-side P&L statements, chart of accounts, and operational reports across all locations and entities to make strategic, data-driven decisions

Automated intercompany transactions including tracking inventory between stores or sharing an invoice across locations or legal entities

Improved payroll management by automatically tracking minimum wage and payroll regulations across all locations and companies

Real-time sales and labor data for all locations with POS integration for data-driven labor cost goals per location

"The most successful restaurant brands are gravitating towards technology to fuel their growth," said Tony Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Restaurant365. "The goal at Restaurant365 is to produce the best tools enabling our customers to achieve their highest potential."

Restaurant365's inaugural Enterprise Brand Summit will be held on October 12-13, 2023, in Irvine, California. This exclusive gathering of the largest restaurant brands and franchisees in the country will focus on sharing best practices in restaurant enterprise management and exploring the latest solutions.

During the summit, attendees will hear from industry experts, learn about customer case studies, explore new product offerings, and share best practices with other R365 customers during breakout and networking sessions.

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the industry's leading all-in-one, cloud-based accounting, inventory, scheduling, payroll, and HR solution developed specifically for restaurants. R365's restaurant enterprise management software simplifies day-to-day management for operators, allowing them to control food costs and optimize labor. Integrations and open APIs enable Restaurant365 to connect with other systems including POS providers, vendors, and banks. The result is accurate, timely reporting that provides a clear and complete view of their businesses. Restaurant365 is based in Irvine, California with an office in Austin, Texas. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, KKR, L Catterton, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at www.restaurant365.com.

About K-MAC Enterprises

K-MAC Enterprises, Inc. is a quick-service franchisee based out of Fayetteville, AR. K-MAC, along with their affiliated companies, operate over 360 restaurants across 14 states.

