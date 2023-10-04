UWorld Reveals New Product for Upcoming 2024 CPA Exam Changes

UWorld will host a live product reveal webinar on Oct. 5 and announce a scholarship drive offering four complimentary Elite-Unlimited CPA Review subscriptions and the exclusive chance to meet Peter Olinto and Roger Philipp in person

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld , a worldwide leader in learning tools for high-stakes exams, today revealed new courses catered to the 2024 CPA Evolution. The new resources will launch on Oct. 31, 2023. Enrollment is now open for these new courses.

UWorld Accounting (PRNewswire)

To celebrate this milestone, UWorld Accounting announced today a "4 for 2024" scholarship drive to award four outstanding candidates unlimited access to UWorld Accounting's 2024 CPA Review product and an all-expense paid trip to Dallas, TX, to visit UWorld's headquarters for a tour and meet-and-greet luncheon with celebrity instructors Roger Philipp, formerly of Roger CPA Review, and Peter Olinto, formerly of Becker CPA Exam Review. The luncheon will conclude with an exclusive group mentoring session and a Q&A with the renowned CPA leaders.

To qualify for this opportunity to meet Roger and Peter in person at the UWorld headquarters in Dallas, candidates must apply for the CPA Exam Review Scholarship by Nov. 3, 2023. Candidates may improve their chances by posting a video on their preferred social channel explaining why they want to become a CPA, then tag @UWorldAccounting and include #UWorld4For2024.

UWorld Accounting's 2024 CPA Review resources have been meticulously developed to prepare aspiring accountants for the new CPA Evolution. Courses will incorporate UWorld's signature QBank model with exam-level practice questions, customizable learning tools, and detailed answer explanations to support effective learning during critical study periods. The new product will prepare students for expanded content categories in the exam covering business analysis and reporting (BAR), information systems and controls (ISC), tax compliance and planning (TCP), financial accounting and reporting (FAR), tax and regulation (REG), and auditing and attestation (AUD).

"We are excited to announce the launch of our 2024 CPA test preparation solutions and tools," said Chandra S. Pemmasani, MD, Founder and CEO of UWorld. "Our goal is to be instrumental in the learning and development of accounting and finance professionals to help them pursue their career aspirations."

UWorld Accounting will host a product reveal webinar with Peter Olinto and Roger Philipp on Oct. 5, 2023. Attendees will see the UWorld 2024 CPA Review product, including the interface, lectures, questions, answer explanations, and more. To attend the webinar, sign up here .

UWorld is known for making difficult topics easy to understand so that learners at all levels are empowered to succeed in the testing room and accomplish their career goals. Test-takers can access the rules and regulations of the giveaway and contest here . CPA Candidates may purchase UWorld Accounting's 2024 CPA Review here .

About UWorld

UWorld is the worldwide leader in online learning to prepare for high-stakes exams. Since 2003, UWorld has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for their exams. At the core of UWorld's mission is an obsession with quality so that students receive only the best in learning resources. Whether students are preparing for the, ACT®, SAT®, College Board®, AP®, CFA® , CPA ®, MBE®, MCAT®, NAPLEX®/MPJE®/CPJE, NCLEX®, PANCE/PANRE, COMLEX®, USMLE®, ABIM®, or ABFM®, UWorld ensures success by using active learning methods. With challenging practice questions that mirror the real tests and unrivaled explanations, students can efficiently and effectively prepare for every topic on their exams. To learn more, please visit UWorld.com .

Media Contact

Brittany Gbur

BCW Global

Brittany.Gbur@bcw-global.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UWorld