The New York Times Company and PressReader Announce New Agreement to Drive Global Distribution and Reach New Audiences

VANCOUVER, BC and NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The New York Times Company and PressReader today announced a new collaboration to further expand The New York Times's global presence through PressReader 's extensive network of channel partners which spans over 150 countries.

This partnership provides an even broader global audience with unparalleled access to The New York Times's trusted journalism, which has earned numerous prestigious accolades, including the highest number of Pulitzer Prizes among news organizations. Given PressReader's extensive reach, this integration will further broaden the distribution of the rich journalistic content of The New York Times.

PressReader, as an industry partner of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), is uniquely positioned to offer The New York Times to travelers globally — on the ground, in the air, and at sea. The New York Times's journalism will further be available to numerous remote and isolated locations with limited connectivity, such as science research centers in Antarctica. In addition, outside of the U.S., PressReader will now distribute The New York Times's journalism to public libraries and patient-care facilities.

PressReader's channel partners in over 150 countries are now able to get access to not only The New York Times's digital replica edition but also its digital "News" product — containing current and historical journalism dating back to 1851. Additionally, as part of the agreement, The New York Times Company will continue its decade-long collaboration with PressReader and its white-label tech platform Branded Editions — which is equipped with auto-translate, on-demand audio capabilities and additional accessibility features — for The New York Times, The International New York Times, and TimesDigest.

"We're thrilled to expand our relationship with PressReader Group," said Andy Wright, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Institutional Subscriptions at The New York Times Company. "At The New York Times, we believe great journalism has the power to make each reader's life richer and more fulfilling, and all of society stronger and more just. This agreement allows us to increase access to our high-quality, original, independent journalism from anywhere in the world and connect with an even broader global audience."

"For more than two decades, The New York Times has remained a top-requested title across our B2B sectors, a testament to their internationally acclaimed journalism. This enduring demand made it a natural choice for PressReader to forge such a partnership with The New York Times Company," said Steve Chapman, Senior Vice President of Content Partnerships of PressReader Group of companies. "Our collaboration is a direct response to feedback from our readers. Whether they're enjoying a relaxing moment while on vacation, indulging some free time while traveling for business, or simply in pursuit of knowledge in their local library, they can count on The New York Times's thoughtful journalism, through PressReader and its partners."

"We are delighted to deepen our partnership with The New York Times Company, whose content helps people understand the world through its commitment to truth-seeking," said Ruairí Doyle, CEO of PressReader Group of companies. "This partnership serves our mission to empower and enrich curious minds. Together, we are steadfastly committed to delivering top-notch journalism and an unparalleled reading experience to a worldwide and diverse audience, guaranteeing the continued excellence of reporting, and nurturing informed citizens in this digital age."

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is a trusted source of quality, independent journalism whose mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. With more than 9 million subscribers across a diverse array of print and digital products — from news to cooking to games to sports — The Times has evolved from a local and regional news leader into a diversified media company with curious readers, listeners and viewers around the globe. Follow news about the company at NYTCo.com.

PressReader Limited ("the Company") is on a mission to empower and enrich curious minds by bringing a universe of quality content within reach. The Company is a group of companies (including PressReader and Branded Editions brands) building technology solutions for content delivery and consumption, publisher empowerment, content intelligence and brand engagement. The Company works with the publishers of over 14,000 newspapers, magazines, and educational publications and collaborates with global business partners from 150 countries to connect people from every corner of the world with quality content. More information about PressReader is available at http://www.pressreader.com.

