LIBERTY SAFE ANNOUNCES LEADING CONSUMER PRIVACY PROTECTIONS IN NEW POLICIES FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT INFORMATION DEMANDS

PAYSON, Utah, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Safe is announcing the publication of a comprehensive set of consumer privacy protections regarding law enforcement compulsory requests for information, including safe combinations. These policies codify Liberty Safe's position as an industry leader in protecting consumer privacy.

Liberty Safe will only release customer information to law enforcement agencies if all the following conditions are met:

A warrant, subpoena, national security letter, court order or equivalent ("compulsory process") must be provided that is specifically issued to Liberty Safe . For requests for access codes or combinations, the ­­compulsory process must specifically require that Liberty Safe release the combination or access code for a safe identified by its serial number. If these first two conditions are met, the requested customer information must already exist within our system at the time of the request. If a customer has opted out of our retention of this information, we will be unable to comply with the compulsory process.

Liberty Safe has a process in place for customers to request the deletion of their code from our records. This process can be accessed at https://www.libertysafe.com/pages/combination-removal

Except where prohibited by law, Liberty Safe will notify customers of any request from a government or law enforcement agency for customer information in advance of our providing it, giving our customer an opportunity to challenge the compulsory process.

In addition to these protections, if Liberty Safe determines that the compulsory process is deficient, Liberty Safe will object, challenge, or reject the request.

According to Joe Fail, Liberty Safe President and CEO, "We believe this policy is the strongest in our industry in protecting the rights of customers, and we appreciate the feedback we have received from many as we defined and communicated it."

The details of the updated policies are available at https://www.libertysafe.com/pages/government-and-law-enforcement-customer-information-policy

