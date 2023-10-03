Tipmont Signs Agreement with Landis+Gyr to Deploy Smart Grid Technology

Indiana electric cooperative will install Revelo® advanced sensing meters on a Gridstream® RF Mesh IP network as part of a grid modernization project

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tipmont has selected Landis+Gyr's Revelo sensing meter to better manage its grid and improve member engagement as part of its grid modernization strategy.

The agreement with Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) includes the installation of the Gridstream® RF Mesh IP network to cover more than 30,000 Revelo advanced meters being deployed across its service territory, along with software hosting and project support.

"We selected a smart grid technology capable of providing long-term energy management benefits for our members," said Ron Holcomb, Tipmont President & CEO. "Being able to offer load disaggregation technology and other energy management applications to our membership is a key part of our strategy."

Landis+Gyr's Revelo platform delivers highly granular data from streaming current waveforms. Combined with machine learning, this capability enables real-time load disaggregation, anomaly detection on both sides of the meter, and autonomous decision making at the grid edge to improve response and efficiency.

"Revelo was designed to improve both consumer engagement and situational awareness for utilities to help balance loads and detect system anomalies and failing equipment much faster than relying on historical meter data," said David Chris, Senior Director of Distribution Sales for Landis+Gyr. "For electric cooperatives, these features make it easier to assist members with energy audits, high bill complaints and personal energy management, while improving response to distribution grid issues and load management."

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9.5 million tons of CO₂ in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr employs around 7,800 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

About Tipmont

Tipmont empowers people and communities with state-of-the-art essential services as a premier regional energy and communication service provider. Founded in 1939, the rural electric membership corporation now provides electric service to over 29,000 meters in eight Indiana counties surrounding Lafayette and Crawfordsville, IN.

In January 2019, Tipmont acquired Wintek Corporation, a Lafayette technology company. Together, Tipmont and Wintek offer state-of-the-art in-home fiber internet service and customized business technology solutions. For more information, please visit tipmont.com.

Contact

Landis+Gyr

Dan Jacobson | Regional Contact North America

Senior Marketing Communications Manager

Dan.Jacobson@landisgyr.com

320-307-7486

Investor inquiries: ir@landisgyr.com

Media inquiries: pr@landisgyr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1672109/Landis_Gyr_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Landis+Gyr