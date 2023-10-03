Polco and the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) Announce the Winners of the 2023 Voice of the People Awards

Awards recognize local governments that best engage residents and make data-driven decisions

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civic analytics and engagement platform Polco and the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) today announced the recipients of the 2023 Voice of the People Awards. Now in their 15th year, the awards honor local governments that best include public opinion in community decision-making.

"Collaboration, resident participation, and data-informed decision-making are the only ways to solve the complex issues facing local governments today," said Nick Mastronardi, CEO of Polco. "In a time of fading public trust and polarization, community-centered governance is more important than ever. We're excited to recognize communities that are national models for taking on pernicious problems in government and building the blueprint to better democracy."

The Voice of the People Awards are the first and only nationally recognized awards given to local governments based on resident input. The 2023 winners are:

Excellence in Budget & Finance: Denver, CO

Excellence in Economy: Franklin, TN

Excellence in Education, Arts, and Culture: Plymouth, MN

Excellence in Health and Wellness: Clive, IA

Excellence in Housing/Planning: Brisbane, California

Excellence in Natural Environment: Clive, IA

Excellence in Mobility: Eagan, MN

Excellence in Online Engagement & Outreach: Scottsdale, AZ

Excellence in Parks and Recreation: Park City, UT

Excellence in Safety: Suwanee, GA

Transformation in Economy: Fate, TX

Transformation in Education, Arts and Culture: Moorpark, CA

Transformation in Health and Wellness: Frederick, CO

Transformation in Mobility: Milton, GA

Transformation in Utilities: Park City, UT

Transformation in Safety: Canandaigua, NY

Many of the recipients were nominated after receiving the highest or most improved ratings from residents on The National Community Survey (The NCS). The NCS is a nationwide community livability assessment with the largest database of its kind and has nearly a thousand participating municipalities throughout the last 30 years. The database represents the perspectives of more than 50 million Americans, and over 100 jurisdictions conduct the survey each year.

Other winners demonstrated outstanding online engagement or the innovative use of simulation-based technology to educate and connect with residents. The simulations, provided by Balancing Act by Polco, allow residents to show what they value most by ranking budgeting and other priorities.

Polco presented the Voice of the People Award winners in partnership with ICMA during the 2023 ICMA Annual Conference in Austin, Texas.

