WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN OCTOBER 2023

NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, as autumn settles in and seasons change elsewhere, The Bahamas' 16 islands continue to bask in tropical sunshine. Travellers can indulge in world-class culinary experiences, lively entertainment and exciting cultural events — discovering firsthand how much this destination has to offer.

The Historic British Colonial Hotel Set to Reopen Its Doors in Downtown Nassau — Following a multi-million-dollar transformation, the historic British Colonial Hotel is set to reopen this winter, with a renewed sense of island-inspired sophistication. Guests will discover a redesigned lobby, seven food and beverage outlets and 288 completely renovated guest rooms and suites.

Royal Caribbean Announces Adults-only Beach Club on Perfect Day at CocoCay — Royal Caribbean's private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, will debut an adults-only beach club in January 2024. The exclusive experience, known as Hideaway Beach, will feature an acre of white sand beaches, seven bars and restaurants, poolside cabana rentals, live DJs and more.

Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival Returns with World-Class Experiences — Following the success of the inaugural event in 2022, the Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival returns to Baha Mar 26 to 29 October 2023. The series of events will include live entertainment and exclusive dinners and cocktail tastings, featuring world-renowned chefs like Marcus Samuelsson and Dario Cecchini.

Indulgences Series at Graycliff Hotel & Restaurant — Known for its wine cellar housing more than 250,000 bottles, Graycliff Hotel & Restaurant's new "Indulgences Series" offers a new way to enjoy the impressive selection. Throughout October, visitors can book a 90-minute guided sommelier tasting experience every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are priced at $75 per person.

South Eleuthera Welcomes Visitors to Wemyss Bight Homecoming Festival — Throughout The Bahamas, homecoming festivals are held to celebrate community and tradition. Locals and visitors alike are invited to South Eleuthera for the Wemyss Bight, Back Ta Ya Root, Homecoming Festival on 4 October 2023 to enjoy native food and drinks, live band performances, and local crafts.

Long Island Sailing Club Hosts Annual Mini Regatta and Bazaar — On 7 October, the Long Island Sailing Club welcomes spectators to the annual Mini Regatta and Bazaar to experience the excitement of competitive sloop sailing, the national sport of The Bahamas. Festivities begin in Clarence Town at 2 p.m., including musical entertainment, local cuisine and family friendly games.

Elevate Date Night at Café Boulud Rosewood Baha Mar — On 25 October 2023, Chef Daniel Boulud of Café Boulud Rosewood Baha Mar and Executive Chef Antoine Baillargeon are offering a meticulously crafted, one-night-only truffle dinner experience. The five-course signature soirée starts at $495 per person and features exquisite wine pairings, savour passed canapés, and live terrace entertainment. Reservations are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Bahamas Hosts Halloween Fly-In in The Abacos — Avid pilots and aviation enthusiasts are invited to join The Bahamas in The Abacos for the annual Halloween-Fly In held 27 to 30 October 2023. Participants will be hosted at Bluff House Beach Resort & Marina on Green Turtle Cay.

JSX Announces Winter Service Direct to The Abacos — Starting 14 December 2023, private jet charter JSX will commence five-times weekly winter flights directly to Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island. Travellers can now book flights from major U.S. cities, including Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, Dallas Love Field Airport and New York's Westchester County Airport.

Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival Announces 2024 Dates — International foodies can now mark their calendars for the second annual Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, 13 to 17 March 2024. The five-day event will highlight world-renowned top chefs, expert sommeliers, mixologists and celebrated TV personalities. Tickets are on sale at www.npiwff.org.

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Sixth Night Free at Shannas Cove Resort — Shannas Cove Resort on Cat Island is offering an extra night in paradise. Guests who book five consecutive nights will receive a complimentary sixth night. Travellers can call +1 (242) 359-9668 or complete the online reservation form. The booking window is now through 31 October 2023 for travel through October 2023.

Run Away to Caerula Mar Club Resort — Caerula Mar Club, the luxurious Out Island escape destination located on South Andros, is now offering couples the "Run Away Together" package for reservations four nights or longer. This package includes a welcome champagne and a $200 credit for dinner at Lusca, the resort's signature restaurant. The booking window is open until 16 October 2023, and the travel period is from 25 October to 15 December 2023.

