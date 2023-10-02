BulletinHealthcare Launches ACR Daily Scan in Partnership with the American College of Radiology

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BulletinHealthcare, a leading provider of news briefings for top U.S. medical associations, today announced that it has launched its latest briefing for members of the American College of Radiology (ACR).

(PRNewsfoto/BulletinHealthcare) (PRNewswire)

The briefing, ACR Daily Scan, is distributed via email to active ACR members at 9:00 a.m. ET every weekday morning. The content of the briefings follows BulletinHealthcare's signature curation and distillation of the day's most important news stories, selected from thousands of sources by its team of seasoned healthcare analysts.

"We are pleased to partner with the American College of Radiology to produce an exciting and informative publication to serve their members," said Matt McGuire, Head of BulletinHealthcare. "ACR Daily Scan will bring ACR members the latest medical news with a focus on news on diagnostic radiology, radiation oncology, interventional radiology, therapeutic radiology, healthcare policy, and practice management. And, with this new partnership, BulletinHealthcare adds a valuable new audience to the nearly one million healthcare professionals we serve each day."

"The American College of Radiology is the indispensable organization in radiology and the primary source of important information and resources for the specialty," said William T. Thorwarth Jr., MD, FACR, ACR CEO. "Each weekday morning, the ACR Daily Scan will equip our members with news and insights in a quick and easily digestible format to help keep busy medical professionals moving forward."

Advertising opportunities in ACR Daily Scan are now available, including special founding advertiser packages for 2023.

About BulletinHealthcare

BulletinHealthcare, a Cision® Insights solution, is a healthcare provider-focused digital publisher that – through partnerships with more than 30 leading medical associations and the Cleveland Clinic – curates and disseminates the stories and research that matter most to verified physicians, dentists, nurses, and other HCPs. BulletinHealthcare delivers nearly one million briefings every weekday to our partners' members and stakeholders.

For inquiries, please contact info@bulletinhealthcare.com

About the American College of Radiology

Founded in 1923, the American College of Radiology (ACR) is a professional association of more than 41,000 diagnostic and interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists. For more information about the ACR, visit, www.acr.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BulletinHealthcare