KAOHSIUNG, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan has numerous high-quality agricultural products, yet gaining recognition in the international market is challenging. Wen&Cheng Honey is a prime example of a brand that dares to embark on the difficult path of transforming traditional agriculture into a global success story, a journey they have been committed to for the past six years. Wen&Cheng Honey has made history as Taiwan's first honey brand to enter the Canadian and Japanese markets in 50 years. From October 5th to October 15th, 2023, Wen&Cheng Honey will host free tasting events at the flagship store of Kuo Hua Supermarket in Vancouver and launch a limited number of discounted special product bundles.

Looking back on their journey, every challenge has held significance. The founder of Wen&Cheng Honey Honey, Mr. Tsung-Wen Chen, dedicated nearly 60 years to beekeeping. In 2008, his son, Mr. Zheng-Cheng Chen, joined the family business and made efforts to gradually establish the brand "Wen&Cheng Honey." They are committing to providing consumers with the most natural, healthy, and delicious honey while promoting Taiwan's agricultural culture to the world. Their product includes longan blossom honey, lychee honey, multi-flora honey, bee pollen, royal jelly, honey fruit gummies, etc., all subject to stringent quality control and safety standards, verified by SGS product inspection.

Zheng-Cheng Chen focused on improving product quality and actively engaged in international exchanges and collaborations. In 2015, "Wen&Cheng Honey" represented the Kaohsiung City Government and visited the Miyazaki Prefectural Government to share Taiwan's agricultural branding experiences. This forum marked the beginning of their journey onto the international stage, and from there, they embarked on a quest to bring Taiwan's honey to even more distant corners of the world.

In 2017, Wen&Cheng Honey made its first step into Canada. However, that year also recorded a history of struggles and difficulties. While the start of their venture into the Canadian market was not without difficulties, adversity did not deter them. Instead, it strengthened their determination to move forward.

On this arduous journey, Wen&Cheng Honey has completed field surveys, flavor testing, and competitor assessments in the channel, and developed products compliant with Canadian food regulations. However, while they were preparing for the market development, they faced a significant hindrance by the pandemic of the century. The stagnation from 2019 to 2021 had made their efforts of many years futile. Nevertheless, during this slump, with Lisa, Chairperson of Kuo Hua Trading Company, and Zheng-Cheng Chen encouraging words: "As long as you're willing to work hard, your wishes will eventually come true. Let's do this together!" Zheng-Cheng Chen did not give up his dream of expanding into North America. He persisted in winning the trust and favor of Canadian consumers with the best products and services.

After three years of relentless cross-country teamwork and effort, they finally saw results in December 2021. "Wen&Cheng Honey" successfully overcame trade barriers and gradually set up brand counters at Kuo Hua Supermarkets' flagship store in Vancouver and the Kuo Hua Supermarket in Toronto. They also successfully entered Maeli Market. "Wen&Cheng Honey" became the first honey brand from Asia to enter the North American market, exporting Kaohsiung's local agricultural culture to one of the liveliest markets in North America. Their subtropical, distinctive flavors have received praise from local consumers.

Wen&Cheng Honey will launch tasting events during the "Kaohsiung Week" Food Festival at the flagship store of Kuo Hua Supermarket in Vancouver from October 5th to October 15th. They will also collaborate with international chefs to introduce honey-based dishes, pioneering a transnational six-level agricultural model between Taiwan and Canada.

The story of Wen&Cheng Honey is not only a successful entrepreneurial case but also a testament to the spirit of Taiwan. Through persistence and innovation, Zheng-Cheng Chen has propelled Taiwanese honey onto the international stage, allowing more people to appreciate Taiwan's agricultural products. Their aspirations extend beyond this, aiming to promote the development of more Taiwanese agricultural brands and establish long-lasting friendly relations with the Canadian market.

Wen&Cheng Honey is the international ambassador for Taiwanese honey and a reliable choice.

About Wen&Cheng Honey

Wen&Cheng Honey is a Taiwanese honey brand known for its exceptional quality and commitment to sustainability. Founded in 1961, it has consistently produced the finest honey by maintaining bees in pollution-free environments and actively participating in the international market to bring Taiwanese honey to the world. Wen&Cheng Honey's mission is to present the purest Taiwanese honey to the world while protecting and promoting the sustainable development of bee ecology.

