AlphaSense Grows to $2.5 Billion Valuation, Securing $150 Million in Series E Funding Led by BOND

BOND leads AlphaSense's latest fundraise, cementing AlphaSense's leadership in AI-driven market intelligence and fueling its investment in GenAI capabilities for enterprise customers

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSense , the leading market intelligence and search platform, today announced its $150 million Series E financing round, led by BOND , and joined by existing investors including Alphabet's CapitalG, Viking Global Investors, and Goldman Sachs. The financing brings AlphaSense's valuation to $2.5 billion.

(PRNewsfoto/AlphaSense) (PRNewswire)

"At BOND, we look for iconic technology companies that are shaping the future," said Jay Simons, General Partner at BOND. "With the ability to deliver the right insights and data to help businesses confidently make the everyday, strategic decisions that ultimately define their future, AlphaSense immediately struck us as a category creator emerging into one of those iconic companies that significantly advances how the business world works."

The $150 million raise comes just months after a $100 million Series D investment led by Alphabet's CapitalG . The new capital will be used to expand AlphaSense's enterprise solution, deploying its market-leading AI search capabilities, purpose-built market intelligence and financial LLMs, and GenAI capabilities—all within customers' private clouds. This expanded product offering empowers professionals to monitor and extract critical insights from internal and external content through secure, accurate, and best-in-class AI-powered search, summarization, and chat capabilities.

BAM Elevate, the dedicated private investment team at Balyasny Asset Management, L.P. (BAM), has been a client of AlphaSense since 2015, and is a new investor in this round. Norman Chen, Partner at BAM Elevate, commented, "Today, we have over 150 investment professionals leveraging the AlphaSense platform to get insights and data points more rapidly and reliably. From our perspective, AlphaSense's AI and search technology has been incredibly powerful at surfacing the right information to help enhance our investment process at BAM - which is also why we invested in this latest round. We wholeheartedly believe in AlphaSense's growth and distinctive position in the industry and want to be an even greater part of its journey."

BOND's investment reflects AlphaSense's strong revenue growth and the rapid adoption of its innovative AI and search capabilities by more than 4,000 enterprise customers, including the majority of the S&P 500, the world's largest banks, investment firms, and consultancies, and leading companies spanning every sector of the economy. For over a decade, AlphaSense has been transforming the research process for business and financial professionals with the latest innovations in AI and NLP technology, amassing data to continuously train its language models, while also building its vast collection of top-tier, trustworthy business content.

The fundraise will also be used to grow its extensive collection of searchable business content and make strategic acquisitions that expand its platform capabilities and increase the value it delivers to customers. Since its April 2023 announcement of a $100M Series D addition led by CapitalG, AlphaSense has won a number of industry awards, including being named a Market and Competitive Intelligence leader by Forrester , a top 50 AI company by Forbes , and a Best Workplace in 2023 by Inc.

"I couldn't be more excited about BOND's investment in AlphaSense," said Jack Kokko, CEO and Founder of AlphaSense. "The additional capital allows us to invest strategically, so we can continue to lead the generative AI revolution in our market, and deliver on our mission of helping businesses find the right data and insights to support more confident and agile decision-making. We are building the future of market intelligence, and we are proud to continue revolutionizing search for enterprise customers."

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is a market intelligence and search platform used by the world's leading companies and financial institutions. Since 2011, our AI-based technology has helped professionals make smarter business decisions by delivering insights from an extensive universe of public and private content—including equity research, company filings, event transcripts, expert calls, news, trade journals, and clients' own research content. Headquartered in New York City, AlphaSense employs over 1,000 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, Germany, India, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.alpha-sense.com .

About BOND

BOND is a global technology investment firm that supports visionary founders throughout their entire life cycle of innovation and growth. For more information, please visit www.bondcap.com .

Media Contact:

Remi Duhé

Email: media@alpha-sense.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AlphaSense