HealthTap Launches AI-Powered Patient Interviews Using GPT-4 to Enhance Telemedicine Visits

"Dr.A.I.™" Conducts Patient Interviews Based on Medical History and Reason for Visit, Delivering Crucial Background Information to HealthTap Doctors in Real Time so They Can Focus on Treatment During Visit

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTap , a leading virtual healthcare provider delivering quality, affordable primary care across the U.S., today launched a new version of its Dr.A.I.™ feature, a pre-appointment patient interview experience powered GPT-4. The most advanced ChatGPT system from OpenAI, GPT-4 is an artificial intelligence language model capable of human-like conversation. Dr.A.I.™.

Patient intake interviews powered by GPT-4 means HealthTap doctors can spend more time providing personalized care.

Dr.A.I.™ quickly and accurately gathers a wealth of patient information in a human-like conversational experience, summarizes it, and presents it to the HealthTap doctor in a concise, organized format immediately before the online visit.

"By automating the transactional parts of the patient interview, we free up time for the doctor to build the relationship and have a more substantive conversation about the patient's health," said HealthTap founder and CEO Sean Mehra. "HealthTap's Dr.A.I.™ is yet another step change in how we deliver more personalized healthcare quickly and efficiently and make it affordable to everyone."

Dr.A.I.™ combines the benefits of reviewing basic health information during a doctor visit with the consistency, speed, and accuracy made possible by artificial intelligence language models. Because ChatGPT powers it, Dr.A.I.™ leverages the entire data trove of Open AI and gets smarter over time.

"The patient information provided to HealthTap doctors by Dr.A.I.™ lets us be more precise and informed during the doctor visit, said Dr. Geoffrey Rutledge, HealthTap's chief medical officer. "The world wonders how we got along before telemedicine; soon we'll wonder what we did before Dr.A.I.™."

HealthTap, along with the medical community at large, is taking great care in navigating the tremendous opportunities and concerns presented by AI and its role in delivering healthcare. For HealthTap, AI will never replace the expertise of human doctors and other medical professionals. Instead, it provides tools to let them spend more quality time with patients person-to-person, accessibly and affordably.

As in other professions, doctors' trust in and adoption of technology is growing quickly. In a 2023 report published in JAMA®, the Journal of the American Medical Association, AI-generated responses to patient questions were considered higher quality than physician-generated answers 78.6% of the time.

ChatGPT was developed by artificial intelligence research and deployment company OpenAI and is among the largest and most widely used large language models. ChatGPT captures the nuances and intricacies of human language, which lets it generate appropriate and contextually relevant responses to nearly any input. OpenAI's mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.

About HealthTap

HealthTap is a leading virtual healthcare practice delivering quality, affordable primary and urgent care throughout the U.S. to millions of consumers, with or without health insurance. Unlike most virtual healthcare companies, HealthTap provides access to a long-term primary care doctor of the member's choice to support all aspects of their health, including treating chronic. While easy to use with health insurance, HealthTap caters to those paying out of pocket by offering an affordable subscription for ongoing primary care and a one-time fee for urgent care visits. Members can conduct virtual doctor visits via text, video, or phone. HealthTap also offers a free Q&A platform where members can submit questions to be answered by a network of 90,000 doctors across 147 specialties. HealthTap's Eval360 lets many Medicare Advantage members access HealthTap primary care doctors for a yearly comprehensive wellness exam. HealthTap is a partner of choice for enterprise-level partnerships across retail, healthcare, and technology, including offering virtual doctor visits through Samsung smart TVs. HealthTap earns an average of 4.9 out of 5-star ratings for its thousands of virtual doctor visits each year. For more information, visit healthtap.com .

