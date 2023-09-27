Echo Celebrates a Century of Scarves with "Echo 100" Collaborative Design Project

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo New York is celebrating its 100th anniversary today and announces the launch of "Echo 100," a year-long celebration of the scarf. The company has collaborated with an eclectic group of 100 prominent and emerging creators representing fashion, art, film, design, culinary arts, architecture, photography, dance, literature, and music. Through this collaboration, Echo intends to express its gratitude by contributing up to $1,000,000 to a diverse array of philanthropic endeavors chosen by the creators.

Creators Left to Right: Laura Kolbe, Matteo Maresi, Daria Reina Chez Dede, Richard Haines, Bandana Tewari, Aaron Potts, Alexandra Grounds, and Roberto Bonanomi (PRNewswire)

Each of the 100 creators has designed a one-of-a-kind 35-inch silk square scarf, a beautiful wearable piece of art. These scarves are produced with great care in numbered editions of 100 and will be available exclusively on the Echonewyork.com website. In honor of the '100' theme, Echo will donate $100 from the sale of each scarf to a charity chosen by the scarf's designer. The retail price for each scarf is set at $195.00.

"This project grew out of our passion for the silk scarf, the iconic accessory that launched our business in 1923," says Charlie Roberts, Echo's President and Chief Revenue Officer. "A quality-made scarf stands as a testament to creativity, craft, and individual style. Echo 100 celebrates these ideals in a way that gives back, fosters a sense of community, and highlights people who inspire us."

Today marks the launch of this initiative with the introduction of eight scarves, www.echo100.shop, followed by themed releases along with exciting activations and events throughout the year's celebration.

"Our centennial is a momentous occasion, offering a chance for reflection and anticipation," says Steven Roberts, CEO and Chief Product Officer of Echo. "This project celebrates the things that have defined Echo's history – creativity, philanthropy and partnership – while launching us into an exciting second century."

About Echo New York

Founded by Edgar and Theresa Hyman on their wedding day in New York on September 27, 1923, Echo began its journey with a single scarf. Over the years, the brand has flourished, expanding its product range from scarves to hats, gloves, beach and resort wear, and lifestyle products like decorative fabrics, bed linen, and loungewear.

Today, Echo products are available globally at over 1,000 distribution points and through their flagship digital store, echonewyork.com.

Echo's commitment to excellence extends beyond its brand, as its licensing and private label divisions continue to create accessories for esteemed brands such as Ralph Lauren, Faherty, Orvis, Bloomingdales, Saks, Macy's, The Getty, New York Public Library, the Museum of Modern Art, and The Girl Scouts, among others.

Remaining true to its roots, Echo continues as a family-run, privately held company based in the heart of New York City. Currently managed by the fourth generation of leadership, Echo holds steadfast to its mission of celebrating craftsmanship, the vibrant spirit of its hometown, and the enduring allure of authentic style.

