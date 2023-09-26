unitQ Launches unitQ GPT -- First Generative AI Engine for Measuring the Quality of Products, Services and Experiences

unitQ GPT revolutionizes how product builders, engineers and support leaders understand real-time user feedback to build superior products, fix bugs faster and resolve trending support issues.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- unitQ, the leader in Quality Automation, today introduced unitQ GPT, a generative AI engine for measuring the quality of your products, services and experiences. unitQ GPT harnesses unitQ's proprietary AI models to extract meaning from support tickets, surveys, app reviews, social media posts and product engagement data to connect the dots between what users say and do.

"It feels like having an extended member of our team that can answer the most pressing questions" — DailyPay

unitQ is empowering its customers to ask even more complex questions and get clear, immediate answers from hundreds of millions of pieces of granularly categorized user insights that they can trust to make critical business decisions. With unitQ GPT, companies can learn directly from what users are sharing, across any feedback source in any language, inclusive of engagement data and user metadata like device type and payment tier — all in real-time.

To use unitQ GPT, just ask a question and get an answer:

For unitQ customers struggling with prioritizing tasks based on impact, unitQ GPT can answer questions including the following:

"How can I improve iOS user retention?"

"How should I prioritize my bug backlog based on revenue impact?"

"How can I reduce support tickets?"

For unitQ customers interested in identifying end user pain points, unitQ GPT can answer questions including the following:

"Did I introduce any new issues in my newest release?"

"What are the top feature requests related to search?"

"What are five quotes from users talking about their favorite features?"

Category leading companies like Bumble, a values-driven business that enables people to build healthy and equitable relationships through Kind Connections™, are delivering incredible experiences to their members by paying attention to what they like, dislike, and want more of with unitQ's AI-powered user insights.

"At Bumble, my team is focused on delivering the best possible customer experience to our members everyday. unitQ GPT will help us turn insights to action, so that we can have a larger impact on the business and better serve our members across the globe," said Cathleen Doorenbosch, VP of Customer Care, Bumble. "With unitQ GPT, we'll be able to identify trending support issues, spot new bugs, and see what's driving the sentiment of new product releases with an easy to use, conversational interface that queries member feedback in real time. This will transform the way we work across the company, from support to product to engineering."

unitQ GPT is democratizing access to AI user insights, allowing companies like DailyPay, the industry leader in on-demand pay, to deliver even higher quality experiences to their members. This means fewer bugs, better user interfaces, less support issues, and delivering on the product features members are asking for most.

"At DailyPay, we are constantly innovating our product and identifying new ways to improve the experience for our valued users," said Darlene Miranda, VP and General Manager, Enterprise Product, DailyPay. "unitQ GPT speaks to that mission with its accuracy, transparency, and ability to speed up the team's natural workflows. It feels like having an extended member of our team that can answer the most pressing questions to make every user's experience 10x better."

unitQ GPT is purpose-built to empower organizations to drive growth with AI user insights and is:

Easy to use: unitQ GPT leverages user feedback and engagement data from 60+ sources to answer critical business questions and provide supporting visualizations. With all teams leveraging the same user insights, going from hypothesis to resolution has never been faster.

Opinionated and actionable: Because unitQ GPT leverages our cleansed, translated and granularly categorized data, it deeply understands your business like a tenured employee. It can prioritize initiatives and suggest product improvements to optimize KPIs.

Built for transparency and security: unitQ supports its conclusions with citations, allowing you to verify insights in a single click. Trust extends deep into unitQ GPT's architecture, with enterprise-ready security and automatic redaction of all personally identifiable information.

"Our customers today rely on unitQ to distill insights from hundreds of millions of pieces of user feedback everyday. Our insights are informing roadmaps at Fortune 500 companies and have caught bugs and product quality issues impacting millions of users," said Christian Wiklund, CEO and Co-Founder of unitQ. "unitQ GPT is the next milestone in our product evolution. With unitQ GPT, our customers can access powerful, game changing information about their business and product by simply asking a question and getting an answer in seconds."

Early access to unitQ GPT beta is available today for unitQ customers. To learn more about unitQ GPT read the blog post or join the waitlist.

About unitQ:

As the leading Quality Automation platform, unitQ empowers companies with AI-powered, actionable insights from user feedback to help them craft high-quality products, services and experiences. unitQ centralizes feedback from all sources and automatically groups it into thousands of granular categories to help organizations discover what matters most to users — all in real time. Category-leading companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest, Udemy and HelloFresh rely on unitQ to drive growth, reduce churn and build brand loyalty.

With unitQ customer feedback software, you can discover quality issues at the same time as your users. Know what product launches, releases or evergreen features are causing the most bugs or support tickets. Drill into the root causes of these issues by source, platform, device, customer segment and more.

