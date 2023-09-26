TapestryHealth Names Liz Kirk Chief Operating Officer

Seasoned health tech executive focuses on scaling operations to meet surging growth.

STRATFORD, Conn., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TapestryHealth, a leading health risk management platform that continuously assesses, monitors and accelerates clinical care interventions to chronically ill, medically underserved seniors in long term care settings announced today that Liz Kirk will become Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining TapestryHealth, Liz was Senior Vice President of Strategic Services at Strata Decision Technology where she led the scaling and expansion of delivery operations as the company grew over twenty-five times during her ten-year tenure.

In 2015, Strata was acquired by Roper Technologies. Liz's deep healthcare and operations expertise contributed favorably to the process leading to an excellent exit and subsequent high performing asset for Roper.

The company achieved and maintained #1 in KLAS and was recognized as a top place to work in healthcare under her leadership.

Prior to Strata, Liz led a successful, organization-wide initiative at Northwestern Medicine to reduce costs by 20% while increasing quality and employee satisfaction.

"Liz is a seasoned leader in health tech and healthcare delivery who consistently delivers financial results by leveraging technology, building high performing teams and streamlining costs," said Mark Hirschhorn, TapestryHealth CEO. "As TapestryHealth's aggressive growth trajectory continues, Liz's leadership will enable us to deliver our integrated platform of technology and services which accelerate care interventions to patients and help bolster clinical capacity for our clients."

"I'm delighted to join TapestryHealth and work towards improving one of the most challenging and under-served elements of the continuum of care," said Ms. Kirk. "By providing monthly health assessments and daily risk analytics on patients' health risk to clinicians and providers and through clinical care extenders to treat patients, TapestryHealth reduces avoidable hospital admissions and reduces the cost of care. On-going staffing constraints combined with the growing demand for long-term care signal the urgent need for long-term care providers to operate differently. TapestryHealth does just that. My challenge is to bring this vital technology to long term care providers across the country as quickly as possible so that staff, residents, and their families have a much better experience."

TapestryHealth is the leader in monitoring and managing the health risk of the nation's chronically ill senior population, delivering daily patient-centric health risk analytics, monthly health assessments and continuous vitals monitoring.

TapestryHealth is working in collaboration with its provider partners and in strategic alignment with public and private payors to deploy an integrated platform of technology and services which accelerate care interventions to patients and help bolster clinical capacity in long term care settings. Learn more at tapestryhealth.com.

