Mission Bio Announces Launch of Single-Cell Measurable Residual Disease (MRD) Assay Aimed to Advance Personalized Healthcare for Blood Cancer Patients

The Tapestri® Single-cell MRD (scMRD) AML Multiomics Assay offers deep genotypic and immunophenotypic insights into MRD signatures within individual cells

Data recently published by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center demonstrate the assay's capability to identify single cells predictive of AML relapse

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio , a leader in single-cell multi-omic solutions for precision medicine, announced the commercial launch of the Tapestri® Single-cell MRD (scMRD) AML Multiomics Assay. The company designed the scMRD AML Multiomics Assay to bring unprecedented resolution to disease relapse and recurrence in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), demonstrating the potential of single-cell DNA and protein multiomics to identify therapeutic targets in recurrent AML.

(PRNewsfoto/Mission Bio) (PRNewswire)

"Through our early access program, world-leading clinicians and scientists within academia and the biopharma industry have provided robust validation showing that our scMRD AML Multiomics Assay can provide impactful insights into AML evolution and patient relapse," said Todd Druley, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Mission Bio. "By simultaneously interrogating DNA and protein targets at single-cell resolution and characterizing genotypic and immunophenotypic drifts over disease course, our assay not only identifies patients with recurrent AML, but potentially offers clinicians actionable treatment targets. Tapestri could transform care with comprehensive MRD detection for potentially guiding targeted treatments in AML, multiple myeloma (MM), and other blood cancers."

As the only solution to integrate genotypic and immunophenotypic assessment, the scMRD AML Multiomics Assay targets 40 genes for single-cell DNA sequencing based on current international AML MRD guidelines, such as European LeukemiaNet, and 17-plex antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate (AOC) panel curated for key biomarkers associated with AML MRD.

Through a seamlessly integrated workflow, the assay allows clinician-researchers to:

Distinguish true MRD from pre-leukemic or precursor clones with a limit of detection of 0.01%,

Reveal clonal architecture (co-occurrence and zygosity of mutation) and uncover the order of acquisition of mutations (phylogeny),

Track clonal dynamics and immunophenotypic drifts through disease course to identify therapeutic targets and therapy-resistance subclones.

"Relapse continues to be a major challenge in cancer care, especially in the treatment of patients with AML. The problem is that current tools, like bulk NGS and flow cytometry, lack the clonal resolution and specificity to detect the treatment-resistant cancer cells still hiding in the shadows," said P.J.M. (Peter) Valk, PhD, Principal Investigator at Erasmus MC in Rotterdam, Netherlands. "Mission Bio's unique approach to characterizing MRD could dramatically change how we stratify patients in clinical trials and create personalized care strategies in the future."

A recent study published in Science Advances and led by Wenbin Xiao, MD, PhD from the lab of world-leading leukemia specialist & physician-scientist Ross Levine, MD, Deputy Physician in Chief for Translational Research at MSK demonstrated the potential of the scMRD AML Multiomics Assay to better predict AML recurrence. The researchers found that the assay could detect clinically relevant variants missed by bulk next-generation sequencing with 0.01% limit of detection. Additionally, the researchers tapped the multiomic capabilities of the assay to illustrate the clonal architecture distinguishing leukemic clones from preleukemic clones and hematopoietic clones.

Taken together, the data suggest that the scMRD AML Multiomics Assay could help identify AML relapse and has the potential to provide data-driven guidance to healthcare professionals regarding personalized treatment strategies, disease monitoring, and clinical trial stratification.

Mission Bio continues to provide its customers with innovative solutions for clonal profiling and surveillance, including single-cell multi-omic tools for studying other blood cancers such as MM. The new scMRD AML Multiomics Assay is now commercially available. For more information on the assay and the bioinformatics analysis and reporting capabilities, visit https://missionbio.com/applications/oncology/mrd-aml/.

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is a leading life science company, specializing in the advancement of single-cell DNA and multi-omic analysis. The company's Tapestri Platform is unique in its capabilities, offering an unparalleled level of granularity and precision that is critical for complex research areas such as cancer studies, pharmaceutical development, and advanced cell and gene therapies. Unlike traditional methods such as bulk sequencing, Tapestri provides a level of precision that opens the door for more tailored and effective treatment strategies. Researchers globally depend on Tapestri to identify rare cell populations, understand mechanisms of therapeutic resistance and response, and establish key quality metrics for next-generation medical treatments. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from firms including Mayfield Fund, Novo Growth, Cota Capital, and Agilent Technologies. With the Tapestri Platform, Mission Bio is setting the standard in the field, contributing significantly to the progress of personalized medicine and targeted therapies. To learn more about Mission Bio and the Tapestri Platform, please visit missionbio.com .

Media Contact

Consort Partners for Mission Bio

missionbio@consortpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mission Bio