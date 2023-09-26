Crypto for the Culture: Where Titans in Web3 and Blockchain Converge

Spotlighting Diversity and Breaking Barriers in Web3: 3rd Annual Virtual Gathering on November 2nd, 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2021, the innovative minds behind Crypto Tutors have identified a significant gap in Web3 conferences: a startling lack of diversity. Not only were such events prohibitively expensive, ranging from $500-$10K, but they also failed to capture the full spectrum of talent and expertise in the Web3 (blockchain technology, NFTs, digital currencies, crypto, metaverse) community. Addressing this, Crypto Tutors pioneered 'Crypto For The Culture', the premiere Web3 Diversity Conference offering unparalleled accessibility and inclusivity.

Our distinguished roster of previous speakers, each a luminary in their respective fields, includes industry giants such as Arthur Hayes (BitMEX), Chris Lyons (A16z Crypto), Amina Ross(Cash App), Dotun Rominiyi (London Stock Exchange), and Sterling Ingui (Fidelity). Their insights and contributions truly electrified our virtual stages, and 2023 will be just as electric.

This free virtual event, slated for Thursday, November 2nd from 10 am - 6 pm EST, champions the trailblazing diverse thought leaders shaping the blockchain landscape and the budding enthusiasts seeking credible education.

Topics include but are not limited to: Benefits of Blockchain, Tokenization of Real-World Assets, Intersection of AI, Blockchain & Quantum, Custody, Blockchain Use Cases, Financial Reporting & Reconciliation, Policy & Legislation, Careers in Web3, Bitcoin Innovation: What You Need to Know, Paths to the Future: What Stablecoins and the CBDC mean for the Global Financial System, The Regulatory Landscape vs. Crypto Innovation, Creating A Successful Digital Economy, Financial Institutional Perspective, Success Stories, and ESG & Sustainability. This 8-hour conference provides a new topic every 25 minutes and a chance to hear from over 30 of the world's brightest, innovative, and diverse speakers.

Co-founder Lisa Francoeur encapsulates the event's ethos: 'Our Web3 Diversity Conference will illuminate the path ahead with success stories, enterprise and consumer applications, alongside tangible takeaways. Beyond insights, we're also opening doors to lucrative careers in web3."

Crypto Tutors' credibility is underscored by their award-winning company and Fortune 500 battle-tested B2B Web3 education, cementing their position as trusted industry leaders. Let's reimagine the future of Web3, making it as diverse and inclusive as the world we live in.

RSVP @ CryptoForTheCuluture.io

Speakers and Sponsors can apply at https://www.cryptofortheculture.io/sponsors

For Questions Contact: Lisa Francoeur, Co-Founder, via Lisa@cryptotutors.com

About Crypto Tutors: Crypto Tutors stands proudly as a certified women-owned and Black-owned B2B Web3 education enterprise. Their esteemed recognition as an award-winning entity, combined with their Fortune 500-proven B2B Web3 expertise, solidifies their stature as industry trailblazers. In 2021, Crypto Tutors established the groundbreaking 'Crypto For The Culture' event, and they are excited to announce its return for a triumphant third year.

