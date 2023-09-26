CareVet Partners with Blendvet™ & Hill's Pet Nutrition to Launch Groundbreaking DEIB Initiative

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CareVet, a leading network of Veterinary Hospitals, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Blendvet™ and Hill's Pet Nutrition to integrate diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) content into its company-wide Learning Management System, CareVet Learning Institute. This groundbreaking initiative aims to aid workplace environments in fostering inclusivity and belonging for teams, clientele, and the community.

CareVet, Blendvet & Hill's Pet Nutrition partner to foster inclusivity and belonging for our veterinary teams, clientele and communities. (PRNewswire)

In launching this partnership, Blendvet has developed a series of on-demand modules that will be available to veterinary professionals within CareVet's network. These modules, hosted on CareVet Learning Institute, are designed to introduce veterinary professionals to critical DEIB issues prevalent in the industry, provide valuable tools to promote creative-thinking, and ignite the passion for positive change-agents within the workplace.

The Blendvet™ modules cover a range of important topics vital to the foundation of a more inclusive veterinary medicine community. Key modules include topics such as "Cultivating and Leading a Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive Culture in Veterinary Medicine", "LGBTQIA and Allyship", and "Communicating Across Cultures".

Led by Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Dr. Niccole Bruno, Blendvet™ is the nation's first and only veterinary-curated DEIB training curriculum, building stronger practices and healthier culture through first-hand insight coupled with research, discussion, workshops, and self-paced learning for the veterinary professional. As an industry leader in DEIB, their team of experts has led the charge in empowering veterinary hospitals to cultivate a more inclusive workplace by offering both individual certification and hospital certification programs.

"We are thrilled to partner with Blendvet™ and Hill's Pet Nutrition to launch this innovative DEIB initiative," said Dr. Kent Thornberry, Chief Veterinary Officer of CareVet. "This program represents our collective commitment to creating a more inclusive veterinary medicine community, where all professionals feel valued, respected, and empowered. We believe that embracing DEIB principles is essential for driving positive change and achieving excellence in patient care."

"As the demographics of our country continually evolve in its diversity, this is consistently reflected within the populations of our veterinary workforce and pet owners. Therefore, it is essential for veterinary organizations to begin incorporating DEIB practices into their daily routine, prioritizing DEIB training and curriculum, and providing tools that aid in embracing and cultivating a sustainable hospital culture," says Dr. Bruno.

Hill's Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-led nutrition, has generously sponsored this integration as part of its ongoing commitment to creating a significant and lasting impact on the veterinary medical community.

"At Hill's, we are taking an active role in helping to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the veterinary profession. That's why we're proud to collaborate with Blendvet as we work together to build stronger veterinary teams and healthier practice culture," said Dr. Karen Shenoy, US Chief Veterinary Officer at Hill's Pet Nutrition.

The partnership between CareVet, Blendvet™ and Hill's Pet Nutrition signifies a shared vision to lead the way in championing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging within the veterinary medicine industry. By providing veterinary professionals with access to Blendvet's valuable resources, the initiative aims to cultivate a supportive and inclusive environment for all.

To learn more about CareVet's innovative initiatives & other benefits, visit carevethealth.com.

About CareVet

CareVet is a leading operator of independent veterinary hospitals operating in 35+ states with more than 3,000 Team Members. Founded in 2018 by Dr. Kent Thornberry, a DVM who built and grew two of his own veterinary hospitals before selling them to two separate veterinary practice management groups and Greg Siwak, a highly regarded entrepreneur. Together, they felt there was a better operating model for hospitals anchored in a deep commitment and investment in the teams that service their clients and pets. CareVet is privately held and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and can be visited at CareVetHealth.com and followed on LinkedIn at @CareVet-Health and Facebook at @CareVetHealth.

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com.

About BLEND

Blendvet™ is owned and backed by a diverse group of leaders in veterinary medicine. Blendvet™ offers a veterinary workplace and academic certification program designed to train veterinary teams in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). By providing the nations only veterinary-curated DEIB curriculum, it is the first of its kind to create an inclusive workplace culture geared toward fostering environments of belonging for teams and clients.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Emma Ehll, Chief Marketing Officer

eehll@carevethealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CareVet