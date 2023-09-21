Madison Liquidators Seeks to Attract Top-Quality Talent with New Career Center

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators has decided to launch a new career center to be the home of all company job listings. This page will serve to attract talent and highly-qualified, new team members without the need for job boards and third-party recruiters. As the fastest growing online office furniture storefront in America, Madison Liquidators regularly has openings for positions that focus on the growing needs of the company.

The mission statement of the enhanced career center focuses on Madison Liquidators striving to provide a friendly and productive workplace for team members. While actively encouraging staff members to sharpen their abilities, they prioritize internal advancement and steady progression for those on the team. With the job market constantly in the news and people shifting from pay-focused work to passion-based work, the Madison Liquidators team now has a central location for those interested in using their skills for the office furniture industry.

An example of a typical career center listing will have the professional position information which includes; the salary range that is dependent upon experience, along with the shift time expectations, job description and qualifying requirements. Each position will be notated as to whether or not it is being actively recruited in real-time.

This career center update adds a new level of transparency between the business side of Madison Liquidators and the active career seeker. This move has been implemented in the hopes of attracting top business professionals from sales representatives to backend developers. It is the goal of Madison Liquidators to partner with those passionate about their areas of workplace expertise in order to enhance the customer experience for everyone visiting their online office furniture marketplace.

With the release of the new career center, joining the team of the nation's leading office furniture provider has never been easier. A career center page cuts out the middle-man from the traditional job search as prospects communicate directly with the company and hiring parties. This innovative approach to job recruitment looks to take Madison Liquidators to new heights by finding candidates who will continue to benefit positive customer experience, high-quality office furniture options and seamless order and delivery.

