It's a 10 Haircare Ignites 7th Annual National Love Your Hair Day Extravaganza with Nationwide #Itsa10ForMe Contest, Unveils Newest Venture into Men's Grooming With Partner, Fat Joe

Annual Brand-Owned Holiday Celebrates Confidence, Philanthropy, and Shining a Light on the Community

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 10th, 2023, It's a 10 Haircare will be celebrating its 7th Annual National Love Your Hair Day, with a star-studded, blowout Miami bash honoring the brand's South Florida roots and the incredible philanthropic efforts achieved by CEO and founder, Carolyn Aronson. At the event, Carolyn will be unveiling her newest venture into men's hair color with her husband, Jeff Aronson alongside longtime friend turned business partner, hip-hop legend Fat Joe. The new brand, Rewind it 10, is set to revolutionize the way men approach hair color, making it more accessible and stylish than ever before – brand ambassadors include some of the most influential men in pop culture today, featuring names such as DJ Khaled, Tank, Travis Kelce, Tyson Beckford, Jencarlos Canela, Stephen Thompson, Kevin Creekman, and, of course, Fat Joe.

The excitement doesn't stop there – to give back to the community that made It's a 10 the household name that it is today, Carolyn is excited to give fans nationwide a chance to join in on the fun with a TikTok and Instagram social media contest titled, #Itsa10ForMe, in which 10 lucky loyalists will be chosen to be flown in for the ultimate VIP experience. All over the country and even the world, fans of It's a 10 have been looking forward to engaging with the brand in person, and Carolyn is thrilled to be able to make this dream come true.

"Every year for National Love Your Hair Day, I love the opportunity to make the occasion bigger and better for the community I have created with It's a 10, continuing on my mission to enhance the lives of others with haircare that embraces loving the crown you were born with," said It's a 10 CEO and founder, Carolyn Aronson. "I fell in love with hairstyling as a young girl, so I couldn't be more proud of my work with the Junior Association of South Florida that is inspiring the next generation of future hairstylists to carry on this mission of self-love. This National Love Your Hair Day, I'm grateful to to celebrate in It's a 10's own backyard, joined by the full company, my loved ones and close friends, and my brand loyalists who truly make me so proud of what we have achieved together."

In the seventh iteration of the annual brand-owned holiday, It's a 10 will be spotlighting its founder, who has always been dedicated to spreading love and self-acceptance through the power of beautiful, healthy hair. Carolyn's vision for National Love Your Hair Day has always been to promote a combination of self-expression, confidence, and most importantly philanthropy; which is why the beauty mogul is using this time to also shine a light on her passion partnership with Junior Achievement of South Florida.

"Carolyn Aronson is so much more than just a haircare entrepreneur; she is a dedicated philanthropist that I have been honored to work with over the years," said Laurie Sallarulo, President and Chief Executive Officer for Junior Achievement of South Florida. "Her commitment to giving back to her local community and future generations is truly commendable, and at JA we're so thrilled to celebrate with her. As a storefront partner and JA Business Hall of Fame Laureate, Carolyn has built an incredible legacy teaching students the importance of work skills for the future and creating a workforce pipeline for the beauty industry in the next generation. We can't wait to spread the spirit of giving to Junior Achievement of South Florida and nationwide."

Carolyn's generosity continues when it comes to looking out for her local community-- It's a 10 will also be popping up at ULTA Beauty and Sally Beauty locations throughout the local Miami area for exciting consumer product giveaways in the days leading up to the October 10th celebration, generating buzz in the community and painting the town It's a 10 indigo. Follow along on It's a 10's Instagram and TikTok for the exact locations the brand will be activating each day – Miami locals won't want to miss anything that It's a 10 has to offer.

To win a trip to Miami and join in on the can't-be-missed action for National Love Your Day, It's a 10 is encouraging participants to share videos using their favorite products from the brand while using the hashtag #Itsa10ForMe, tagging @itsa10haircare, and following the brand and @itsa10ceo in order to be selected for this once in a lifetime event. Whether it's a transformation, a haircare tip, or a story of self-acceptance, It's a 10 Haircare wants to hear your journey to loving your hair.

About It's A 10 Haircare:

It's A 10 Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional multipurpose products via salons and beauty supply stores worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's A 10 Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's A 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

About National Love Your Hair Day:

Created by Carolyn Aronson and her haircare company, It's a 10 Haircare in 2017, the day is for "people to love themselves, appreciate others and join together to impact change." It celebrates the uniqueness and diversity of hair — and humanity — and is aptly celebrated on 10/10.

About Junior Achievement of South Florida (JA)

Junior Achievement of South Florida is the largest Junior Achievement location worldwide. JA's innovative programs empower our youth with the knowledge, ability and confidence to navigate their futures, drive our economy, and lead our community. JA provides real-world training in financial literacy including budgeting, spending, investing and the use of credit; offers cutting-edge skill-building opportunities that enable young people to explore meaningful, productive careers; teaches students how to start businesses; and introduces entrepreneurial values that strengthen workplaces. Last year, with the help of 5,100 trained corporate and community volunteers, JA delivered 20+ programs to over 80,000 students in classrooms throughout Broward and south Palm Beach counties and at JA World Huizenga Center at the Lillian S. Wells Pavilion, a first-class facility housing JA BizTown and JA Finance Park. For more information about Junior Achievement of South Florida, visit JASouthFlorida.org. Follow JA on social media @jasouthflorida.

