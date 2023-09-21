CVS Health appoints Michael F. Mahoney to its Board of Directors

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) has appointed Michael F. Mahoney, Chairman and CEO of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), a global medical technology leader, to serve on the Board of Directors (the "Board") of CVS Health, effective November 1.

"Mike's focus throughout his career – to drive improvements in health outcomes and increase access to care – align with our mission at CVS Health," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "Adding a well-respected health care leader to our Board demonstrates our continued focus on strengthening our engagement with consumers to improve their health and well-being."

Mahoney became the CEO of Boston Scientific Corporation in 2012 and became Chairman of the company's Board of Directors in 2016. With more than 45,000 global employees, Boston Scientific reaches over 33 million patients each year, providing a range of technologies and solutions that span cardiovascular interventions, structural heart, electrophysiology, endoscopy, neuromodulation, urology, and women's health.

"We're extremely pleased to have Mike join the Board," said Roger N. Farah, Independent Chair of the Board of CVS Health. "His knowledge and insight will be a tremendous asset, as will his background in leading the development of innovative solutions for patients."

Mahoney's career spans more than 25 years of success building market-leading medical device, capital equipment and health care IT businesses. Prior to Boston Scientific, he served as Worldwide Chairman of the Medical Devices and Diagnostics division of Johnson & Johnson. Mahoney previously was President and CEO of Global Healthcare Exchange, a leading medical supply chain solutions company. For the first 12 years of his career, he advanced through a series of leadership roles at General Electric Medical Systems, including as General Manager of its Healthcare Information Technology business.

"CVS Health and Boston Scientific share many common goals, with a primary focus on making a real difference for the people and patients we serve," Mahoney said. "I hope that my experience within the health care industry will help me work with the Board and the management team to support and advance CVS Health's strategy."

Mahoney serves on the Board of the Boys & Girls Club of Boston and as the chair of the Board of Governors of the Boston College Chief Executives Club. He previously served on the Board of Directors of Baxter International Inc., a multinational health care company. He earned his B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Iowa and his M.B.A. from Wake Forest University. He is married and has three children.

