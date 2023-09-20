Epson WorkForce Enterprise AM Series Multifunction Printers Receive Keypoint Intelligence Security Validation Seal

Rigorous Third-Party Security Testing Shows Epson WorkForce Enterprise AM Series MFPs are Safeguarded Against Vulnerabilities

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a worldwide leader in inkjet printing solutions, today announced its WorkForce® Enterprise AM Series Color Multifunction Printers have earned the Keypoint Intelligence Security Validation Seal for Device Penetration. The WorkForce Enterprise AM Series – AM-C6000, AM-C5000 and AM-C4000 A3 line head MFPs – passed a rigorous testing process conducted by certified security experts with automated tools and manual exploitation attempts, ensuring the devices are safeguarded against vulnerabilities.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Keypoint Intelligence provides WorkForce Enterprise AM Series MFPs with Security Validation Seal for Device Penetration.

"The cybersecurity focus of IT departments tends to be on thwarting phishing attacks and securing traditional targets such as network infrastructure PCs and servers. Relatively little attention is paid to printers and MFPs that may also be vulnerable, however, so it is incumbent on OEMs to ensure that their devices have the features to secure the data the printers handle as well as the wider network," said Jamie Bsales, principal analyst for Smart Workplace & Security in Keypoint Intelligence's Office Group. "Our device penetration testing showed that these Epson models can do exactly that."

The Keypoint Intelligence Security Validation Program has become a benchmark in the office peripheral industry and helps position the security of OEM products using consistent testing processes and methodologies as an industry stamp of approval.

"In our digital world, security is critical. It's crucial for businesses to have layers of IT equipment security to keep systems and devices safe and operations running smoothly," said Dan Misilewich, product manager, Business Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "We are proud to provide partners, and in turn customers, with print solutions that are not only designed to be safeguarded against vulnerabilities but also validated to do so by a respected industry organization."

The WorkForce Enterprise AM Series color MFPs –AM-C6000, AM-C5000 and AM-C4000 A3 line head MFPs – are built for productivity and reliable performance with fast first-page output, practically no warm-up wait time and precise image quality. With PrecisionCore Heat-Free® technology, the WorkForce Enterprise AM Series MFPs feature the lowest power consumption in each of their classes,1 saving energy. The compact AM-C6000, AM-C5000 and AM-C4000 are designed with features for large workgroups and departments, including a full suite of advanced security features, intuitive and user-friendly operation, and optional finishing and media handling accessories. Epson business printers, including the AM Series, are engineered with PrecisionCore®, a Simple. Smart. Clean. advanced printing technology.

In addition to the WorkForce Enterprise AM Series Color MFPs, the WorkForce Enterprise WF-C21000, WF-M21000 and WF-C20750 have also been tested and received the Keypoint Intelligence Security Validation Seal.

For more information on the Epson WorkForce Enterprise AM Series, visit: epson.com/business-inkjet-printers-workforce-enterprise. For more information on the Keypoint Intelligence Security Validation program, visit: keypointintelligence.com/security-validation.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About Epson Business Inkjet

Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from Supertank, WorkForce, WorkForce Pro and WorkForce Pro HC for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise – deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/BusinessInkjet. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, visit Epson.com/Heat-Free.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact, and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Compared to similarly featured A3 color laser printers and copiers at 31–40 ppm (AM-C4000), 41-50 ppm (AM-C5000), and 51-60 ppm (AM-C6000) based on manufacturers' specifications and industry available data as of March 2022. Actual power savings will vary by product model and usage.

EPSON, PrecisionCore, PrecisionCore Heat-Free and WorkForce are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.