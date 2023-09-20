eMoney Advisor Announces Continued Growth of its University Program for Aspiring Financial Planners

University Program expands to 35 states and certifies more than 400 participants in 2023

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced continued growth of its University Program. In 2023, over 10 new universities joined the University Program – for a total of 133 universities in 35 states – and more than 400 eMoney Certifications have been completed.

Since 2015, eMoney has partnered with universities across the country to provide eMoney access to students pursuing the financial planning profession. Through classroom learning and online training, students gain hands-on experience with the technology that advisors use every day to transform the financial planning experience. Upon completion of their training, students can receive the eMoney Fundamentals Certification to demonstrate their proficiency in the software. As of Aug. 31, 2023, almost 3,000 students have earned their eMoney certification through the University Program.

"I received very positive feedback from my students regarding the eMoney University Program and Certification. Although not required, many of them completed the modules and earned the certification. They encouraged me to incorporate the program into future classes, and I plan to do so," said a participating University Program professor.

For the last four years, eMoney has also served as the exclusive technology partner of The Externship powered by Amplified Planning and Strategic Partners, the only dedicated online training program for aspiring financial planning professionals. Over the course of the eight-week program, participants have the option to earn the eMoney Fundamentals Certification.

"At eMoney, we're committed to developing tomorrow's advisors by providing access to our planning-led technology and empowering the next generation of financial planners to develop the necessary skillsets to succeed in their future careers," said Connor Sung, CFP®, director of practice management at eMoney. "With another school year underway, we're excited to see further engagement in our University Program and look forward to our continued partnership with the Externship."

Recently launched resources for University Program participants include new and improved case studies to help with learning; the launch of a professor dashboard, which enables professors to monitor students' progress in eMoney certification coursework; and digital badges that allow those who complete the eMoney Fundamentals Certification to share their accomplishment and newly earned credential on social media.

