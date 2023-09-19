Roadrunner SVP of Sales Lori Blaney and CMO Nathalie de Champlain Win 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award

This award honors leaders whose accomplishments set a foundation for women in the logistics industry.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, transportation's greatest comeback story, announced that Lori Blaney, Senior Vice President of Sales and Nathalie de Champlain, Chief Marketing Officer were named recipients of the 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award.

The award is sponsored by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, and Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain. The Women in Supply Chain Award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples assist women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

"Women have been making a significant impact in supply chain management, contributing to the growth and innovation of the supply chain industry," said Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of the Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge project, which are exclusive sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award. "As more women join the supply chain workforce, they bring diverse perspectives that can help address complex supply chain problems and improve global supply chain operations. It is important that we empower, recognize and elevate these achievements through initiatives like the Women in Supply Chain Award."

"I am honored and humbled to be recognized alongside these distinguished female executives paving the way for future women in supply chain," said Lori Blaney, Senior Vice President of Sales at Roadrunner. "I have been blessed with so many great mentors in my 25-year career and look to do the same. Thank you to Supply & Demand Chain Executive for recognizing the importance of diversity and creating awareness that our industry can be a great home for future female leaders. At Roadrunner, diversity is valued at all levels of our organizations and has been a true enabler of our success. I'm proud to be part of such a wonderful team!"

"This recognition is a testament to the incredible growth of accomplished females in our industry and I am sincerely grateful," said Nathalie de Champlain, Chief Marketing Officer. "At Roadrunner, we proudly boast a top executive team comprised of four exceptional women, and we've cultivated a remarkable representation of females in key management roles, spanning from long haul to human capital, sales, customer care, accounting, and beyond. We've meticulously crafted a more efficient network, reduced transit times, and harnessed cutting-edge technology to elevate visibility and operational efficiency. Together, we are shaping a more inclusive and diverse industry where the contributions of every individual, regardless of gender, are celebrated and valued."

"This year, we received over 400 submissions, the highest number of applications not only for this award, but for all of our awards," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "What's more, 118 of those applications were submitted by male counterparts, nominating their boss, co-worker or associate. Last year, that figure was just 75. This shows progress and hope that one day, we won't need an award like this because men and women in the supply chain will be equal. While there's still more work to be done, what we're doing is working. From truck drivers to CEOs, what these winners are doing matters to the future of all supply chains."

Roadrunner moves its customers' freight over-the-road (and rail free) direct which reduces the number of rehandles and the risk of loss or damage. Roadrunner's on-time pickup and delivery percentages increasingly rank as industry-leading, and its customers experience less than 0.3% exceptions on freight delivery.

Roadrunner has spent the last two years optimizing its network, building industry-leading technology tools, and assembling a diverse and talented team. It has reduced transit times in 279 lanes by 1-4 days which translated to over 26 million zip code combinations. The company was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's most trustworthy companies and awarded Most Improved LTL Carrier by Mastio. Roadrunner has received several service quality awards from multiple shippers, including the Elite Carrier Award from Total Quality Logistics (TQL).

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum.

About Roadrunner

Roadrunner offers more direct long-haul metro-to-metro shipping than any other nationwide LTL carrier in the United States. With nationwide presence and terminals across 39 metro markets, the company's Smart Network™ is the preferred choice for shippers looking to move freight quickly and reliably. With Driver Teams executing Over-the-Road (OTR) moves and no freight moving on rail, their customers enjoy industry-leading transit times. The award-winning operations platform is fueled by AI and ML technology assuring integrity of custodial controls of freight and real-time tracking and visibility. Direct routing eliminates the need for rehandles and freight handovers and hence reduces the risk of loss or damage.

More than 1,000 drivers leverage the Roadrunner Smart Network™ to empower their businesses and are fiscally motivated to deliver freight on time, intact, and damage free. Roadrunner was ranked Most Improved LTL Carrier by Mastio™ and recognized by Newsweek™ as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2022. (PINK: RRTS)

To learn more about shipping with Roadrunner: https://www.roadrunnerLTL.com

Explore careers at Roadrunner: https://www.shiproadrunnerfreight.com/careers/work-with-us/

To drive for Roadrunner: https://run4roadrunner.com/

