Clark Atlanta University's Department of Art and Fashion Scholars Selected by Fulton County's FACE Program to Work with Designers in Paris

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Clark Atlanta University Art and Fashion students were selected for the Fulton County Fashion Art Culture & Education (FACE) initiative in Paris presented by Noir for the Global Master Class as part of the Paris Experience, a collaboration with Fulton County's FACE program and Clark Atlanta University's Department of Art and Fashion. This new initiative highlights resources in the arts and fashion industry and provides an innovative experience that bridges the gap between fashion, art, culture, and education.

Clark Atlanta University

"What an exciting opportunity for our Art and Fashion students, Amari Franklin and Ficara Akins, as they head to Paris for an amazing 10-day educational experience ending with a look at Paris Fashion Week," said Professor BJ Arnett, Chair of the Art and Fashion Department and Special Assistant to the Dean of Arts and Sciences. "There are so many reasons why these two women were selected. They are both talented and are examples of resilience and tenacity in their fields. This unforgettable experience stands to be an amazing educational and artistic experience for our students due to the partnership between Clark Atlanta University and FACE."

Franklin, a senior majoring in Fashion Design, and Akins, a sophomore and Advertising Design major minoring in Fashion Merchandising, learned of the Paris Experience initiative by e-mail. The application process included submitting letters of recommendation and completing a quick fashion collection. This will be the first trip to Paris for both scholars, and they are excited about sharing this memorable and creative opportunity and the international art, fashion, and cultural experiences it will offer. Franklin looks forward to visiting Parisian thrift stores and vintage boutiques to find clothing that complements her sustainability aesthetic and taste and meeting and working with fashion leaders. Simultaneously, Akins plans to soak up the logistics of the fashion show to study the business side and artistry that goes into it, which will help her pursue her dream in advertising design and fashion merchandising.

Franklin and Akins will have an opportunity to gain insight into the Fashion industry through a hands-on field emergence where they will visit design houses and manufacturers and immerse themselves in all things art and fashion during the week-and-a-half-long tour. Additionally, guided by the amazing Noir organization out of New York with CEO Nicole Bess, they will work with designers during Noir Fashion Week, an organization committed to providing BIPOC creative talent and fashion brand opportunities through cultivation and showcasing. The two student fashion scholars may also have a chance to share their fashion collections with the public during one of Noir's fashion shows.

About Fulton County Department of Arts & Culture

The Fulton County Department of Arts & Culture assists the Fulton County Commission in the development of public policy on public support for the arts industry, makes recommendations to Fulton County Commissioners on funding the arts, and generally oversees the development and implementation of publicly assisted programs that address the diverse cultural needs for Fulton County's citizens.

The department funds contract arts organizations, manages Fulton County's Public Art Program, provides art instruction for children, teens, and adults, and over 100 annual cultural events through two neighborhood Arts Centers, Public Art, and Community Partnerships.

The department also organizes master classes, workshops, and other training for artists and arts organizations and operates galleries and performance venues.

The Fulton County Department of Arts & Culture operates two art centers and programs. FCAC provides art instruction for all ages and various disciplines, including visual art, dance, theatre, music, multi-media, creative writing, and quilting. The department also produces arts and cultural events throughout the year, including exhibitions, plays, concerts, poetry readings, book signings, dance concerts, and more.

About Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University was formed with the consolidation of Atlanta University and Clark College, both of which hold unique places in the annals of African American history. Atlanta University, established in 1865 by the American Missionary Association, was the nation's first institution to award graduate degrees to African Americans. Clark College, established four years later in 1869, was the nation's first four-year liberal arts college to serve a primarily African American student population. Today, with nearly 4,000 students, CAU is the largest of the four institutions (CAU, Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Morehouse School of Medicine) that comprise the Atlanta University Center Consortium. It is also the largest of the 37-member UNCF institutions. Notable alumni include: James Weldon Johnson, American civil rights activist, poet, and songwriter (Lift Every Voice and Sing, "The Black National Anthem"; Ralph David Abernathy, Sr., American civil rights activist; Congressman Hank Johnson, Georgia District 4; Kenya Barris, American award-winning television and movie producer; Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning Broadway Director; Jacque Reid, Emmy Award-winning Television Personality and Journalist; Brandon Thompson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for NASCAR; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Recording Academy. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit www.cau.edu.

