The Meadows School Celebrates Students Awarded Academic Honors from College Board National Recognition Programs

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Students at The Meadows School earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs celebrate students' hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance. The academic honors for rural area, Black, Indigenous, and/or Latino students are an opportunity for students to share their strong academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs that are seeking to recruit diverse talent.

At The Meadows School, eight students received an academic honor:

Angela Nwapa : National African American Recognition Award

Ryan Howard : National African American Recognition Award

Aiden Otano : National Hispanic Recognition Award

Anthony Terry : National Hispanic Recognition Award

Courtney Fonte : National Hispanic Recognition Award

Paula Legisima: National Hispanic Recognition Award

Sofia Fernandez : National Hispanic Recognition Award

Tatiana Lin : National Hispanic Recognition Award, National Indigenous Award

"We're thrilled to celebrate our students and recognize them for the great work they've been doing. We're proud of their strong academic performance in the classroom and on College Board assessments," said The Meadows College Counseling team. "There's so much that makes our students accomplished, and receiving this honor reinforces this."

Criteria for eligible students include:

GPA of 3.5 or higher.

PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on 2 or more AP Exams in 9th and 10th grade.

Attend school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino, or Indigenous/Native.

Eligible students are invited to apply on BigFuture during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the start of the next school year in time to share their achievements in high school as they plan for the future. At the same time, colleges and organizations using College Board's Student Search Service™ can connect directly with awardees during the recruitment process.

"It's becoming increasingly hard for students to be 'seen' during the college recruitment process. We're exceptionally proud of the National Recognition Programs for celebrating students who are at times overlooked but have shown their outstanding academic abilities," said Tarlin Ray, Senior Vice President of BigFuture® at College Board. "This is a benefit not only for students but also for colleges and universities committed to recruiting diverse and talented students."

About The Meadows School

The Meadows School is a non-profit, independent college preparatory day school located in Las Vegas, Nevada. With just over 950 students in grades pre-k through twelfth, highly trained faculty work with students in all phases of their academic journey to help them push beyond their perceived limits. This, coupled with top-flight athletics and arts programs, allows The Meadows to provide students with the skill set they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world as citizens of a global society. To learn more about this comprehensive independent school, visit www.themeadowsschool.org.

